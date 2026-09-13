Charges dropped against one accused in Knysna mayor murder case

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Slain former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa. Charges against one of three men accused of his murder have been withdrawn

The charges against Lonwabo Faleni, one of three men arrested in connection with the murder of former Knysna mayor and ward 8 councillor Aubrey Tsengwa, have been provisionally withdrawn.

The state informed the Knysna magistrate’s court on Friday of the latest development.

Faleni, 33, had been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, murder and three counts of attempted murder following the fatal shooting of Tsengwa and the attempted murders of three other people who were injured during the incident.

Tsengwa was shot dead on August 19 in Ngxalo Street in the Joodse Kamp area of Knysna, while travelling home with several other people.

Three people who were travelling with him were wounded in the attack.

Faleni was arrested alongside Vusumzi Gungu, 46, and Thobelani Lakhe, 39.

The charges against Gungu and Lakhe remain.

The trio made their first appearance in the Knysna court on August 22 and were remanded in custody.

At the time, the case was postponed for further investigation ahead of their formal bail applications.

The three men returned to court on August 31, when the state confirmed the charges of conspiracy to commit murder, murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The matter was once again postponed to Friday September 11 for Faleni’s formal bail application.

Lakhe made a further brief court appearance on Tuesday after an additional charge of the alleged theft of a Volkswagen Polo was added to the charges against him.

He was remanded in custody and is due to return to court with his co-accused, Gungu, on October 26.

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