Residents tied up in two retirement village robberies

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Gqeberha police are warning residents to be vigilant after separate robberies at two retirement complexes in the city

Residents of two Gqeberha retirement villages were left traumatised after separate house robberies in which they were threatened at knifepoint, tied up with cable ties, and robbed of items valued at thousands of rand.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said police urged residents to be vigilant and improve their home security following the two incidents in the Kabega Park and Mount Road policing areas.

She said the first incident, attended to by the Kabega Park SAPS, took place at about 2am on Tuesday at a retirement village in Great West Way.

“Three unknown males allegedly entered the residence and confronted the complainant in his bedroom.

“The suspects tied his hands with cable ties, threatened him with a knife and forced him to reveal the location of a safe.

“A .22 pistol, electronic devices and other personal belongings, valued at about R20,000, were stolen.”

She said a separate incident took place in the Mount Road policing area during the early hours of Friday morning.

“Three unknown males allegedly entered a residence at a retirement village in Fernglen.

“The complainant was assaulted and the suspects ransacked the bedrooms before fleeing through a window.

“Cash, foreign currency and three cellphones were stolen.

“The complainant’s brother was also found with his hands tied with cable ties.”

No arrests have been made and detectives are investigating both incidents.

“The SAPS is urging residents to lock up before lights out and to make home security part of their nightly routine.

“Residents are reminded to ensure that all doors are properly locked and windows securely closed before going to bed, even when living in a security-controlled environment.

“Residents are encouraged to remain vigilant, use available security measures and report suspicious people or activities to the police.”

People are also cautioned not to confront suspected criminals.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact Crime Stop at 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.