Bay in race to stay afloat for lifesaving champs

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The Newton Park Swimming Pool has been closed for months for renovations

The goal to renovate the Newton Park Swimming Pool in time for the Lifesaving World Championships in November looks set to go down to the wire as delays continue to plague the work — several months after it was due to get under way.

When a Herald team visited the pool on Thursday there was no sign of any renovations under way and the gates, which were closed in mid-April to allow for the work to begin, were still locked.

The situation appeared to support the concerns raised last week by Ward 7 councillor Brendon Pegram, who called for answers from the acting city manager.

The matter was then confirmed on Thursday evening by metro communications director Sithembiso Soyaya.

“The renovations have been delayed by supply chain processes,” he said.

“However, we are confident that by the time of the lifesaving championships the renovations that are required for the hosting of the event will be done.”

The assurance from Soyaya is similar to his reply to questions from The Herald at the beginning of July when news of the holdup first arose.

Soyaya also attributed the problem at the time to procurement lags but said there was still enough time as the work, once it started, would take about two months.

On July 15, responding to further questions about another event that had already been scrapped because of the delay, and questionable expenditure on heating the pool while it was closed, he said work had begun.

The Lifesaving World Championships 2026 event is forecast to generate at least R350m for Nelson Mandela Bay and is due to run from November 25 to December 13, with races taking place at Kings Beach, and in the adjacent surf, and at the Newton Park Swimming Pool.

In a major coup, Lifesaving South Africa, with the support of the Bay metro, won the opportunity to stage the event after Morocco pulled out.

The metro then agreed that as part of its scheduled renovations, several vital requirements would be necessary for the event to take place.

These included a new electronic timing system and new starting blocks, as well as retiling, painting and lighting improvements.

Pegram said in a letter last week to acting city manager Lonwabo Ngoqo that urgent clarity was needed on the progress of the renovations.

In the September 8 letter, which was copied to the Bay chief financial officer, Pegram said the situation was desperate.

“I have met with SRAC [municipal sport, recreation, arts and culture department], requested your intervention directly ... and sent formal correspondence to you and various other officials highlighting the urgency of this matter,” he said.

“Despite all of these efforts, there appear to be very little progress, communication or accountability from the municipality.

“We are now in a position where only eight weeks remain before the World Lifesaving Championships and the renovations at Newton Park Swimming Pool have not even commenced.

“This is extremely concerning.

“The Newton Park Swimming Pool has already been closed for approximately six months.

“During this period, the facility has unfortunately also started to become a target for vandalism as a direct consequence of it being closed and left vulnerable.”

Pegram said besides the direct spend that the event would generate, it would place the Bay on an international platform, providing an enormous opportunity to showcase its potential as a destination.

Related to this benefit, accommodation establishments were already fully booked for the duration of the event.

“Visitors have already made arrangements and bookings for local tourism activities like trips to game reserves and bungee jumping.

“Local businesses will benefit significantly from the influx of visitors.

“The municipality has an opportunity to demonstrate that it is capable of successfully hosting a major event of this nature.”

He said the continued closure of the pool was also negatively affecting the many locals who used the facility.

These included ordinary Bay residents who paid to access the pool, as well as schools, clubs and swimming coaches.

Asked about the issue of vandalism, Pegram said on Thursday that the mini-electrical substation just outside the pool had been targeted.

“They [vandals or thieves] have obviously noticed the prolonged closure of the pool and that there is no foot traffic of law-abiding people, so the substation is an ideal target.”

Durban-based Lifesaving South Africa general manager Helen Herbert said, from the information the organisation had received, the pool renovations appeared to be progressing satisfactorily.

“We are continually in contact with the Bay metro and from what we understand, and judging from our site visit last week, everything is on track,” Herbert said.

“We know there were some delays but the matter seems to be on their time-table.”

She and her team were expecting about 3,500 athletes for the championships, together with about 200 officials, plus coaches and supporters.

Soyaya said the total cost of the renovation work that was needed, and which had been set aside, was R4m.

“We would emphasise that the completion of the Newton Park Swimming Pool work, as a venue for this event, remains a priority of the municipality.

“Hosting events of this nature is at the centre of our vision, that is making the metro a sporting destination of choice.”

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