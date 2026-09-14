Finding employment for people her reward

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Recruitment consultancy owner Jackie Cory is celebrating her business's 10th year of placing people in jobs

When the company she was working for closed down in June 2016, Jackie Cory knew it was time to start a business of her own.

Having previously been a partner in a recruitment consultancy in Eswatini (Swaziland) and Mozambique, she had developed a passion for connecting people, which formed the foundation and establishment of Jackie Cory Recruitment that same year.

“I knew it was time to take the lead and start my business,” Cory said.

Starting a business in the Friendly City from scratch came with its challenges though as she was not originally from the region and had to build relationships from the ground up.

“I had to start at the bottom and build relationships by ‘banging on doors’ and begging HR managers and financial managers to meet with me,” she said.

A decade later, Cory says the business has grown through increased awareness of the brand, new clients and high-calibre candidates, as well as the appointment of talented young consultants who share the company’s values.

She says to “work ethically and to have empathy, being self-aware and intentional” are vital values that underpin her business’s success.

Her background as a qualified social worker, together with her studies in psychology, have also shaped the way she approaches recruitment.

Rather than simply looking at a CV, Cory believes in understanding the person behind it.

The personal touch is what she believes sets Jackie Cory Recruitment apart, with the company continuing to conduct face-to-face interviews to understand candidates’ wants and expectations.

“Finding employment for people fills me with happiness and is my reward,” she said.

Some of her proudest moments have come from watching candidates progress long after their initial placement.

She said one candidate placed as a creditors clerk eventually became a director at the company’s head office, while another candidate placed by Cory progressed from a BEE consultant to becoming a director.

The business faced its greatest challenge during the Covid-19 pandemic, which Cory described as the hardest period in the company’s history, from both an emotional and financial aspect.

The experience forced the business to adapt, with processes automated and staff moving to remote offices.

“Bowing out has never been an option,” she said.

Cory said the 10-year milestone encouraged her to work hard for the next 10 years “to leave a strong legacy behind”.

Looking ahead, she hopes to increase national placements, continue building new client relationships, and expand the business into international markets.