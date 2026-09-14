New deal raises clean energy bar at NMU

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Nelson Mandela University sustainability engineer Dr Andre Hefer is with the university's infrastructure services and space optimisation directorate

Nelson Mandela University is on track to source about 80% of the power it uses across its seven campuses from renewable sources, marking a major shift towards more sustainable, secure and cost-effective energy.

The transition will be driven by a new 10-year renewable electricity agreement with Etana Energy, together with the rollout of a 4.4 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic platform at the university.

NMU sustainability engineer Dr Andre Hefer said on Sunday 50-55% of the university’s electricity would be purchased from Etana, a licensed electricity trader that supplies renewable electricity through the national grid.

“In addition, our new solar photovoltaic platform is expected to provide a further 25% to 30% of campus-wide electricity requirements, taking our renewable energy supply to about 80%.

“The remaining electricity will be sourced from Eskom, and we are also strengthening our generator infrastructure to provide centralised backup power during outages.”

Etana Energy is based in Cape Town with satellite offices in Gqeberha and Johannesburg.

Hefer, who is with the university’s s infrastructure services and space optimisation directorate, said the programme would significantly enhance NMU’s energy security and cost savings, while reducing its carbon footprint.

“At a target of 70% to 80% renewable electricity, the university could reduce its carbon emissions by approximately 12,000 tonnes a year, based on its current annual electricity consumption.”

Etana chief executive Evan Rice said the deal was a significant milestone.

“Large electricity users have typically meant mines and heavy industry, but this agreement shows that large public interest institutions like universities can play just as critical a role in underpinning investment in new clean energy generation capacity.

“By committing to long-term offtake, Nelson Mandela University is helping to bring new renewable projects onto the grid, while securing cost certainty and reducing its carbon footprint.”

NMU infrastructure services directorate senior director Melvin Syce said the programme formed part of a national shift towards a more secure, affordable and sustainable energy future.

“South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan 2025 places increased renewable-energy generation at the centre of efforts to strengthen electricity security and reduce the environmental impact of power generation.

“At the same time, the South African Renewable Energy Masterplan seeks to grow the renewable-energy sector and support a low-carbon economy.

“This investment by the university demonstrates how public institutions can play a practical role in this transition while developing more sustainable models of energy supply.”

Syce said the load-shedding experience of 2023 made finding a more sustainable and reliable energy model an urgent priority.

“We had to resolve the issue as a matter of urgency, for both operational and financial reasons.

“During the outages, we were using 6,000l of diesel per day in our generators at a cost of about R150,000 per day, which was not sustainable.”

He said the university spent about R60m a year on electricity.

“Under the Etana agreement, we expect to save between R2m and R2.5m annually, with the annual price adjustment linked to the consumer price index, currently averaging about 4.3%, rather than the projected higher Eskom increases.”

He said the new 4.4MW solar photovoltaic platform was expected to generate an additional annual saving of between R8m and R10m.

The solar photovoltaic platform comprised more than 8,500 panels and was being rolled out across all of NMU’s campuses in the eastern and southern Cape.

Syce said from May, Etana would wheel renewable electricity to participating users in Nelson Mandela Bay, through the Eskom grid serving the metro.

To this end, Etana had already secured the necessary grid capacity.

He said NMU was part of a broader initiative by major electricity users in the metro to develop collective solutions to the region’s energy challenges.

Related to this, Hefer represented the university on the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s electricity task team.

“This team brings together about 30 of the metro’s largest electricity users to explore a collective approach to renewable-energy procurement and energy security.”

The Herald

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