Witness gunned down day before scheduled testimony in murder trial

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Abigail Filander (25) of Timothy Valley, was scheduled to testify in a murder case on Thursday, but was tragically murdered on Wednesday morning.

A Timothy Valley resident was gunned down just metres from her home less than a day before she was scheduled to testify in a murder trial.

Abigail Filander, 25, was shot dead on Wednesday morning.

On March 31 2025, she had allegedly witnessed the shooting of her boyfriend.

Filander’s father, Winston King, said she had initially gone into witness protection and had been in hiding somewhere outside of the city but yearned to return home.

“She was in the programme for a few months but had the desire to be at home,” King said.

“Eventually she returned.”

That fateful decision had ultimately left the family in agony and shock.

King said that on Tuesday night someone he did not know had come looking for Filander.

“On Wednesday morning, there were two men who were close to the house and they sent a message [with a neighbourhood youth] that she must come and fetch R500,” he said.

“I warned her not to go but she said ‘daddy, I’m coming now’.

“It was not long after that when we heard gunshots.

“I got the fright of my life because my gut feeling told me it was my daughter who had been shot.”

He said shortly thereafter a resident came running to the house and said “Abigail was shot”.

“We rushed to the scene.

“My worst nightmare came true when I saw my baby lying there in a pool of blood.

“She had been shot several times but was still alive.

“She tried to talk but the words could not come out, while she was bleeding profusely.

“Not long after that she took her final breath.”

King said he was struggling to come to terms with his daughter’s death, saying it felt as if a part of his body had been ripped apart.

“I will never forget her, because I loved her very much.”

Filander’s cousin, who did not want to be named, described her as a humble, soft and lovable person who was honest and always had an opinion.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the incident took place in Timothy Valley at about 9.30am.

“It is alleged that Abigail Filander was walking along a pavement when she was approached by two unknown males,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“One of the suspects allegedly opened fire.

“She sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

“A case of murder was opened for investigation.

“SAPS can confirm that the deceased was a witness in a murder case.

“At this stage, it is unclear whether her murder was linked to the pending court case.

“SAPS is appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist the investigation to contact the investigating officer at SAPS Bethelsdorp on 082-442-0904 or the nearest police station.

“Information may also be provided anonymously via the MySAPS app.”