Bay Porsche Parade to turn heads

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Gqeberha is gearing up to host the Porsche Club Parade

Motoring enthusiasts are in for a treat as 120 sought-after Porsches from across the country roll into Gqeberha for the Porsche Club Parade.

The first SA Porsche Club event held in Gqeberha was in 1998, organised by local Porsche enthusiast Karl Illenberger.

He said this year’s edition would be even bigger, giving petrolheads from across the region a rare opportunity to view these beautiful vehicles up close.

“Everything kicks off on Thursday September 24 at Baywest Mall at 10.30am, until 1pm.

Porsche enthusiasts from around the country will be displaying their vehicles, both in showroom condition and in track performance, at the Porsche Club Parade in Gqeberha (supplied )

“There will be 120 immaculately polished Porsches on display for the public to view, while judges score the vehicles for a competition.” he said.

The oldest vehicle on display will be a 1971 Porsche 911, along with vehicles from the ’70’s all the way up to the latest models.

“On Friday, we take the Porsches out onto the track where the real fun is.

“From 8am until 4pm at Scribante on Friday September 25, the Porsches will be out on the track competing in various categories.

“There will be quarter-mile sprints, and then laps.

“There will also be some competitions and prizes at the track for spectators.

“One of our sponsors is called Safari Project and they modify Porsches into off-road vehicles, which is also really interesting to see.”

There will also be an opportunity for people to go for a test drive in an off-road Porsche.

“There is a little dirt track that the guys have set up there for people to have that Dakar experience in a Porsche.

“The parade happens every two years, and moves around to different cities — Cape Town, Johannesburg, Gqeberha, Durban and East London [KuGompo City].

“Sometimes we do it in East London instead of Gqeberha, but this year we are bringing it home.”

A magnificent line-up of 120 Porsches are set to take to Gqeberha's roads during the Porsche Club Parade (supplied )

Illenberger started the Eastern Cape Porche Club 33 years ago.

“There are four individually recognised centres in South Africa by Porsche in Germany, and this is one of them.

“When we first did the parade in PE in 1998, we had about 50 cars, and this year we have 120, so it has grown significantly.

“The vehicles come from all over South Africa, from Kuruman, Durban, Cape Town, all over.

“The whole event is four days long, but the show and shine at Baywest and the time trials at Scribante are the only public exhibitions.”

Illenberger said participants in the Porsche Parade would also travel in convoy to several events around Nelson Mandela Bay.

“Don’t be surprised if you see a long line of beautiful Porsches driving somewhere across the city next weekend,” he said.

Depending on the weather, the magnificent machines may do a tour along Marine Drive.

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