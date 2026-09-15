Civic group calls for urgent Bay metro leadership overhaul

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition chair Monga Peter speaks at a media briefing to unveil its rebuild plan

The Nelson Mandela Bay Civil Society Coalition has drawn a line in the sand ahead of the local government elections, calling for a fundamental overhaul of the metro’s leadership, governance and service delivery to restore public and investor confidence.

The civil society coalition has unveiled an ambitious 18-month rebuild plan.

It aims to stabilise the metro, restore essential services, rebuild public and investor confidence, and put the local economy back on a sustainable growth trajectory.

The plan comes ahead of the Nelson Mandela Bay Economic Summit at City Hall later in September, where government, business, labour, civil society and other stakeholders will be challenged to translate the diagnosis of the metro’s problems into concrete commitments and an actionable recovery agenda.

Civil society coalition chair Monga Peter said it was not another plan.

“It is a call to action,” he said.

“Nelson Mandela Bay is at a point where institutional failure is no longer simply a governance concern.

“It is an economic risk, a jobs risk and a threat to the long-term wellbeing of our communities.

“We need to stop managing decline and start managing recovery.”

The coalition’s analysis identified three mutually reinforcing drivers of the metro’s crisis.

This includes governance instability, technical and operational failure, and financial weakness.

Peter said that together these issues had contributed to weak service delivery, declining public and investor confidence, institutional breakdown, economic decline and increased poverty.

The civil society coalition argues that municipal failure has become an economic issue because businesses depend on reliable water, electricity, roads, waste management, sanitation and efficient municipal approvals.

“When basic municipal systems fail, the cost of doing business rises, production is disrupted and investment decisions are affected,” said Peter.

“Every day that the metro remains dysfunctional places additional pressure on businesses, workers, households and the regional economy.”

The plan proposes a phased 18-month recovery journey.

The first three months would focus on immediate stabilisation, including closing leadership and governance gaps, stabilising services, finances and supply chains, and mobilising rapid-response capacity.

The second phase, covering months three to 12, would focus on an institutional reset — strengthening systems, filling critical skills gaps, improving the working environment, restoring operational coherence and co-ordinating support from social partners.

The final phase, from months 12 to 18, would focus on rebuilding confidence, supporting investment and jobs, and positioning the metro for long-term sustainability.

“The sequence matters,” Peter said. “We cannot expect investor confidence to return while basic systems remain unstable.

“We must first stabilise the institution, then restore its functionality, and then build the confidence needed for economic recovery.”

One of the most significant proposals is a temporary, high-calibre SWAT team to provide specialist technical capacity to the metro during the recovery period.

The proposed team would draw on expertise in finance, engineering, legal services, human resources, governance, service delivery and planning, working directly with the city manager and senior municipal officials.

Peter said the team would not create a parallel municipality.

Its role would be to plug critical capacity gaps, accelerate priority interventions and transfer capability into the existing administration before being phased down as operational stability improved.

“Where the municipality lacks capacity in critical areas, we cannot simply accept that as the status quo,” he said.

“The SWAT team is designed to bring in the specialist capacity needed to unblock urgent work, support municipal leadership and get the machinery of government functioning again.”

The coalition is also proposing a monthly public-facing rebuild dashboard to track whether the recovery is actually happening.

The dashboard would monitor progress across governance, finance, service delivery, economic growth and public confidence.

Among the proposed indicators are the filling of leadership vacancies, governance decisions taken on time, resolution of legal and disciplinary cases, water and electricity performance, roads and waste services, capital and grant expenditure, revenue collection and liquidity, procurement turnaround times, clean-audit action plans, planning application turnaround times and stakeholder engagement.

“This is about moving from promises to proof,” Peter said.

“Residents, businesses and investors should not have to rely on political statements to know whether the metro is improving.

“They should be able to see the evidence.”

He said the plan was deliberately apolitical and was intended to strengthen, rather than replace, the municipality.

A steering committee would monitor the plan, supported by an advisory and advocacy committee and the proposed SWAT team.

“Recovery cannot belong to one political party, one administration or one sector,” he said.

“Government must lead, but government cannot rebuild the Bay alone. This requires a social compact in which every stakeholder understands both its responsibility and its role.

“Every failure in the municipal system eventually has an economic consequence.

“When businesses struggle with unreliable services, inefficient processes and rising operating costs, the impact travels through the entire economic ecosystem, from investment and production to jobs, household incomes and municipal revenue.

“It is about protecting the future of Nelson Mandela Bay.”

The society will take the plan to the Nelson Mandela Bay Economic Summit.

“The Bay has no shortage of ideas. What it needs now is the collective will, leadership and discipline to execute,” Peter said.

“Failure is no longer an abstract possibility. It is already costing us. The opportunity before us is to choose recovery — deliberately, collectively and urgently.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald