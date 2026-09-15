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Firoz Cachalia to meet, offer help to Kempton Park detective team

Acting police minister to assess investigation into six women’s deaths

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia is meeting the law enforcement team working on solving the recent murders of six women in Ekurhuleni. Picture: (ANTONIO MUCHAVE)

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia is on Tuesday meeting the law enforcement team working on solving the recent murders of six women in Ekurhuleni.

This follows the discovery of six women’s bodies in the metro over the past two months.

Cachalia, who returned to South Africa on Monday from a working visit to China, will meet with the investigating team on Tuesday afternoon to receive a briefing on:

  • the progress of the investigation;
  • the evidence gathered so far; and
  • the measures being taken to identify and apprehend those responsible.

“While the investigation must establish whether these cases are linked, the possibility a perpetrator or perpetrators may be targeting women demands our urgent and determined attention,” he said.

“The meeting with the investigating team will provide an opportunity to assess the progress of the investigation and ensure all necessary resources and operational support are being brought to bear.”

Cachalia appealed to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward through the appropriate police channels.

TimesLIVE


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