Grey Junior tackles funny, heartfelt musical ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’

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The cast of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical' at Grey Junior School ahead of the five-show production opening on Thursday

Grey Junior School is set to stage Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Musical, its first musical since Shrek Junior in 2019.

Audiences can expect a 60-minute production featuring music, comedy, choreography, colourful costumes and sets.

The hilarious and heartfelt musical is inspired by the world of Greg Heffley, a 12-year-old who diarises his daily experiences.

Grey junior’s head of music, Etienne Mecloen, said the shorter format made it easier for the school to reintroduce musical theatre while keeping the production accessible to both pupils and audiences.

“The opportunity to present a 60-minute version was particularly appealing,” Mecloen, the show’s production manager, said.

“It gave us the chance to bring musical theatre back to Grey Junior in a format that was exciting, manageable and, most importantly, accessible to our boys and audiences.”

Mecloen said they were inspired to stage the show at Grey after he and a colleague watched the musical at the Theatre on the Square in Sandton in 2025.

They began rehearsals in May, bringing together pupils from Grey Junior, Collegiate Junior, Clarendon Park Primary, St Dominic’s Priory and Summerwood Primary.

About 35 young performers are involved, with 15 taking on leading roles, while other pupils, teachers and parents contribute to backstage, technical and production duties.

Mecloen said they chose the production because its themes and characters resonated with the pupils.

“One of the biggest challenges at a boys’ school is finding a musical that not only works for the school, but also genuinely speaks to the boys.

“Diary of a Wimpy Kid ticks all those boxes.

“The characters, the humour, the friendships, the awkward moments and the everyday drama of growing up are things our boys immediately recognise,” he said.

Despite scheduling difficulties, Mecloen said the pupils were committed to the production, giving up afternoons, evenings and weekends to rehearse.

“The rehearsal process has been incredibly exciting and, at times, wonderfully chaotic.

“Working with young performers is always an adventure.

“There is so much energy and enthusiasm in the room, and watching the learners become more confident with every rehearsal has been one of the highlights of the whole process.”

Five shows will run from Thursday to Saturday at the Way Hall at Grey Junior School, with tickets available at R100 each through Quicket.

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