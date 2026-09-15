Plett school to celebrate art in all its forms

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The Raphael Waldorf School will host its annual seven-arts festival on September 19

The Raphaeli Waldorf School will be showcasing the talent and spirit of ubuntu of the Plettenberg Bay arts community as it hosts its annual seven-arts festival on Saturday.

The family-friendly event celebrates the seven arts of Waldorf education and also paves the way for a one-day art exhibition on September 25, with the proceeds providing temporary relief to pupils struggling to pay their school fees.

The festival will feature live performances, creative workshops, children’s art, crafts, exhibitions, and immersive art experiences.

Raphaeli Waldorf School is an NPO, and the festival is one of many ways of fundraising on the school’s calendar.

One of the festival event organisers, Lisa Came, said the festival was important as it gave people a chance to spend time together as a family, while sharing the chance to be creative.

“Life can become very busy and practical, and we don’t always make time to paint, make, move, sing or simply play with an idea.

“The festival creates a space where people can step away from that for a day and enjoy being creative, without needing to be good at it,” she said.

Came said the festival was open to all, with painting and pottery workshops available for adults and older children (13+), alongside music and dance performances from the community.

In addition, there will be puppet shows and storytelling for younger children with the hands-on art and craft activities including candle dipping, tie-dyeing, felt crafting (make your own pocket gnome to take home), and fun pottery play for children.

“While parents do one workshop, children can be immersed in their own crafts, perfect for their age group.”

Came said the main aim of the event was to have a day to celebrate not just the visual arts but art in all of its forms, from music to movement and dance, as well as celebrating the art of speech and drama.

The event will take place on September 19, with tickets available from the school’s website.

The workshop ticket for Pottery Modelling with Air Dry Clay — Mascha will cost R350.

Intuitive Painting with Ella costs R250 while the Watercolour Workshop with Gesina is R200.

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