Rape-accused Karoo farmer stares at ex-wife as judgment looms

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Alleged rapist Louis Lategan kept his gaze fixed on his ex-wife while summaries of the evidence were placed before the Makhanda high court on Monday.

Judgment is expected to be handed down soon.

Lategan, 42, faces multiple charges in connection with allegations that he raped and trafficked six women after luring them to his farm in Xamdeboo (formerly Aberdeen) for au pair work.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between 2020 and 2023.

According to the indictment, he faces additional charges of assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the unlawful possession of more than 200 cartridges for a firearm.

Lategan has pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed that the sex was consensual.

He remains in custody.

One of the alleged victims reportedly committed suicide while another, according to the indictment, fell pregnant.

According to the state, in terms of his divorce order on October 6 2020, Lategan was entitled to have contact with his two children, including having them visit on the farm for brief periods.

He was required to have an au pair present during the children’s visits for four months from the date of the divorce until January 31 2021.

Lategan lived alone after his ex-wife moved to Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

The state alleges that, at the beginning of 2020, before the divorce but after the couple separated, Lategan advertised on Facebook for an au pair to work on the farm and take care of his children when they visited.

He later used an employment agency for the same purpose.

It is further alleged that after the complainants accepted the job offers and during their employment, Lategan gave them drinks, suspected to be laced with a drug which rendered them defenceless against his alleged sexual predations.

When the trial resumed on Monday, Lategan stared intently at his ex-wife while judge Judith Roberson summarised the testimony of the complainants, who accused him of having drugged and raped them.

There was tension in court when the investigating officers, seated just behind state advocate Nickie Turner, became aware of his stares.

When Lategan was not gazing at his ex-wife, he would look towards the investigating officers, one of whom returned his stares.

According to court submissions, some of the complainants had described Lategan as a “psycho”, “manipulative”, “violent” and “possessive”.

Roberson said some of the complainants had allegedly not been paid for the au pair work they were hired for.

The judge said that according to a recruitment agency staffer, Geraldine Lombaard, Lategan had submitted a number of requirements for potential employees.

These included that he preferred women from disadvantaged backgrounds who were not vaccinated for Covid-19 and were aged between 18 and 40.

Lombaard had testified that this seemed like a good gesture to assist the young women to better their lives.

She also submitted that on one occasion, Lategan seemed uninterested in the details of candidates and more interested in a photograph.

Lombaard admitted she did not conduct a background check on Lategan.

According to the judge, a relative of Lategan’s, Annalize, testified that one of the complainants, who had allegedly confided in her, stayed with her briefly before she was moved to a safe house.

This was after they allegedly found the complainant’s belongings thrown outside the farm property.

Annalize said the complainant had cried to her and indicated that she needed help.

A safe house owner, according to Roberson, had testified that the complainant was scared to sleep alone on her first night there, suffered from panic attacks and was emotionally confused.

A medical practitioner who examined the complainant, found that she was traumatised and complained that she was repeatedly sexually assaulted.

A psychologist, who assessed four of the complainants, testified that Lategan’s defence that the complainants had consented to have sex with him was inconsistent with his observations.

The psychologist found that the complainants displayed certain behaviour, including emotional immaturity, and that they had been isolated on the farm as there was no support system for them.

The trial continues.

The Herald