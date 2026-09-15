Salsoneville teen excited for diplomacy forum in Paris

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pearson High School old boy and UCT student Kyle Gardner has been selected to attend the Global Youth Diplomacy Forum to be held in Paris from September 24-27

Gqeberha’s Kyle Gardner has been selected to be part of the Global Youth Diplomacy Forum which will be held in Paris from September 24-27.

The event is an international platform designed to engage young individuals in the study and practice of diplomacy, policy-making and global governance.

The forum offers a structured experience where participants will explore diplomacy across academic, practical and professional dimensions through interactive sessions, simulations and discussions.

Selected in the self-funded category, the 19-year-old from Salsoneville has not been deterred by the challenge of raising the R60,000 required for him to attend, having already raised R21,220.

The UCT bachelor of social science second year student said the initiative would allow youths to connect with the realities and pathways of modern diplomacy.

“I learnt about the forum while scrolling on Instagram,” Gardner said.

“The selection process was highly competitive, attracting applications from more then 100 countries.

“Only 30 delegates were awarded fully funded positions. We had to apply, writing motivational letters on why we should go to the forum.

“I wrote that I always had a passion for politics and international relations. One of my majors in UCT is politics, governance and sociology.

“I was in a lecture when I got my acceptance email so I could not do anything at the time. After the lecture I told my friend, I called my mother and I was so excited.

“Though I was not selected for a fully funded place, I was proud to be chosen as a self-funded delegate, based on the strength of my application, academic commitment and leadership potential.”

The Pearson class of 2024 old boy said he was proud at being selected and excited about the opportunity to build meaningful professional networks with like-minded individuals.

“This prestigious international programme brings together promising young leaders from around the world to discuss diplomacy, leadership, international cooperation and sustainable development,” Gardner said.

“We will get to engage with other diplomats. I know there are other ambassadors who will speak with us, giving us a more in-depth understanding of what diplomacy is and what they actually do through diplomacy.”

He said the trip to Paris was an opportunity to represent SA on a global stage where his journey in political diplomacy would move towards application.

“My expectations of the Global Youth Diplomacy Forum are to learn on how to actually apply diplomacy, because you know you study about it and everything is on a theory basis,” Gardner said.

“Whereas here I am hoping the forum will show me how to apply the theory that I have learnt. How diplomats engage with other diplomats from various countries.

“I would love to be the president of the country one day, so that is why I have a deep passion for politics.”

He thanked his mother, Bernice, for being his biggest supporter and actively working to raise funding for the trip through Golden Oldies and jazz night events.

“I have sent sponsorship letters to like 40 organisations and businesses, on top of my BackaBuddy donation drive, and my mom has been my biggest supporter,” he said.

“In Paris the one place I would love to see is the Eiffel Tower.

“Engaging with other youths, the diplomats and other tourist places will make me feel that the trip is a success.”

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.