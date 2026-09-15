‘STOP THE BULLYING!’ Outrage in George over graphic video

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A suspect made his first court appearance on Monday after an assault at a school hostel

A video circulating on social media, appearing to show a brutal assault at the Pacaltsdorp Senior Secondary School hostel, is being investigated amid soaring tensions in George.

Irate residents claim that bullying has become more prevalent at the school and have called for urgent action to address the scourge.

Emotions flared as the suspect in connection with the latest matter made his first court appearance on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Christopher Spies said the criminal case was opened after a preliminary investigation had been launched.

“Detectives are investigating an attempted murder docket following an incident which reportedly happened on Sunday September 6 at about at 8pm at the Pacaltsdorp high school hostel in George.”

He said it was reported that an 18-year-old pupil had gone to his friend’s room and an argument ensued, and he was allegedly assaulted by another pupil.

“The pupil collapsed and was dragged to his room where he was left on the floor.”

Spies said he was taken to a medical facility the next day.

“A suspect was subsequently arrested and he made his first court appearance on Monday.

“He was released on R500 bail and the matter postponed to a later date.”

The 59-second video under investigation appears to show a pupil being assaulted to the point that he loses consciousness and is then dragged out of the room.

The video begins with an attacker pulling the pupil off a bed and kneeing him in the head, followed by several aggressive punches to the head as another pupil watches and another is heard giggling behind the camera.

During the altercation, the pupil covers his head but does not retaliate as he is hit with a fist and slapped on the head.

About halfway through the recording the aggressor pulls him onto the floor before stomping on his head, causing him to lose consciousness.

The pupil is then picked up by his shirt and pants and dragged past two other pupils to another empty room across the hallway.

The attacker then dumps the pupil on the floor before pulling down one of the metal bedframes leaning against the wall and telling him to “gaan slaap [go to sleep]”.

Western Cape education spokesperson Millicent Merton said the department was aware of the matter.

“Appropriate disciplinary processes are being followed in line with the school’s code of conduct,” she said.

The video sparked outrage in the community and on social media, with several other pupils claiming to having experienced bullying at the school.

On Friday, residents marched to the school, calling on the headmaster to investigate and discipline all pupils identified as bullies.

The school has since taken to social media and acknowledged the incident in a statement, dated September 11, on behalf of the management team and signed off by principal Clifton Titus.

“Pacaltsdorp Senior Secondary is aware of a video currently circulating on social media and other platforms, depicting an altercation between two of our learners.

“We take the matter extremely seriously ...”

The statement lists seven points, including that all parties have been identified and that an investigation is under way and the school should be allowed to manage the matter.

It also calls on social media users not to share or circulate the video.

“The school has initiated a formal investigation into this incident in line with our code of conduct and the applicable disciplinary procedures,” the statement reads.

“This process is being handled fairly, thoroughly and confidentially, with the best interests of the learners involved as our priority.

“Appropriate disciplinary and support measures will be implemented as guided by the outcome of this process.”

However, the school’s communication has done little to quell the concerns of irate residents.

A protesting parent, Jonathan du Preez, claimed there had been many cases in which pupils were bullied and had reported the matter to the principal.

Du Preez alleged nothing was done about the incidents.

“We stay on a small farm one hour away from the school and we cannot afford to take our children to private school,” Du Preez said.

“This government school is failing us.

“No investigation or intervention of the department of education is done.

“Without a video, this [most recent] child’s situation would have turned into that.”

Another angry parent and community leader, Darryl Sauer, said: “This is more than just boys having a fight; this is bullying and abuse and as parents we will not stand for this type of behaviour.”