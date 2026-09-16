Bay-born chess maestro to represent Africa in tournament at South Pole

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Jesse February will represent Africa at the historic Polar Chess Expedition in Antarctica in 2027

“The board has no borders.”

That is the word from Gqeberha-born chess champ Jesse February, 29, who is set to make history as Africa’s representative at the inaugural FIDE-rated chess tournament to be held in Antarctica.

The Polar Chess Expedition is scheduled to take place from January 24 to February 4 2027, bringing together six players, each representing a different continent.

For February, who at the age of eight was taught to play chess by her mother, the opportunity came as a surprise.

“When I received a call about a chess tournament opportunity, my initial thought was that it would be a normal event,” February said.

“After all, I’ve been playing for over 20 years.

“Then the organiser asked, ‘Well, there’s a good chance you’ve never played here before, how’s Antarctica?’

“Chess players love a good joke, so I completely thought they were pulling my leg.

“I’m still pinching myself; this is an adventure I will be talking about for the rest of my life.”

February said representing Africa and carrying the SA flag at the South Pole was a huge honour.

“We are making history.

“There are only six players going, each representing a different continent.

“To be the representative for Africa in a FIDE-rated event at the South Pole is a profound honour and I am incredibly proud.”

February’s chess journey began in Gqeberha, where she attended Collegiate Girls’ throughout her school career.

She later became involved in the Eastern Cape chess community, representing the region before earning her Protea colours in 2013 and travelling to Glasgow for her first international tournament in 2014.

Her career had taken her to Cape Town and Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, where she helps run a chess academy.

However, February said Gqeberha remained the bedrock of her journey.

“I hope taking this journey from my hometown to Antarctica serves as proof that our local talent can reach unimaginable heights.

“I really hope this shows young players back home that the board has no borders.

“Chess can open doors you never even knew existed.”

The expedition will begin with a private charter flight from Cape Town into Antarctica’s interior, covering about 4,220km over 5½ hours.

February and the other players will then board a turboprop aircraft for another 7½-hour flight to the Geographic South Pole.

The tournament will be played across multiple locations, with the final round taking place at the Geographic South Pole.