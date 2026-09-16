Business chamber warns about complacency over full dams

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A team rehabilitates a fire hydrant in Fairview as part of a metro-wide fire hydrant initiative led through the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber’s risk desk

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has sounded the alarm about the city’s dam levels and the hotter months ahead for residents.

The chamber said while the metro’s combined dam levels may be full, the reality remained that the city lost 60% of its water through leaks, theft and illegal connections.

It said the full dam levels provided a critical window to address systemic water losses before higher temperatures and increased demand placed additional pressure on the system.

Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said the metro should put renewed focus on water lost through the system as the city headed to hotter and drier months.

The latest seasonal outlook from the South African Weather Service points to a high likelihood of below-normal rainfall and above-normal temperatures between November and January 2027.

“The fact that our dams are full is positive, but it should not create a false sense of security,” Van Huyssteen said.

“If we are heading into a hotter and drier summer, we need to use this window to address the water that is already being lost.

“Losing more than 60% of our water through the system is a vulnerability we cannot afford to ignore.”

The chamber said water-loss reduction must be accompanied by basic infrastructure maintenance, including the clearing and upkeep of stormwater drains and canals.

While below-normal rainfall is anticipated, the National Disaster Management Centre’s seasonal hazard profile has identified the potential for cut-off low-pressure systems during September and October, which could bring periods of heavy rainfall exceeding 50mm, flash flooding and cold conditions.

This reinforces the need to ensure stormwater infrastructure was clear and functional ahead of potentially intense rainfall events.

At the same time, anticipated strong winds could further aggravate fire conditions.

The Bay is identified as particularly exposed to windstorms during spring, increasing the potential for both the rapid spread of fires and storm-related damage.

Strong winds have previously caused damaged to critical electrical infrastructure in the city which resulted in widespread power outages across the western suburbs.

“Preparedness means dealing with infrastructure vulnerabilities before they become emergencies,” Van Huyssteen said.

“That means reducing unaccounted and non-revenue water losses by fixing leaks and addressing water billing issues, proactively upgrading and maintaining infrastructure on an ongoing basis, clearing stormwater drains and ensuring that we are prepared for the range of weather-related risks we could face.”

She said the chamber’s risk management desk was working with stakeholders on practical measures to help strengthen the metro’s ability to prepare for and respond to weather-related and other risks.

One such intervention is a 12-month fire hydrant project led by Supporting Fire Services South Africa and implemented through the chamber’s risk management desk.

The project is improving the functionality, accessibility and monitoring of fire hydrants to ensure firefighters can access a reliable water supply during emergencies.

To date, 336 hydrants have been rehabilitated and 109 hydrant markers painted.

A geolocation and monitoring system is also being used to improve visibility of the hydrant network.

For businesses, the chamber said the seasonal outlook should be treated as an early warning and an opportunity to strengthen continuity measures.

This includes reviewing water-contingency plans, identifying critical infrastructure vulnerabilities, assessing fire risks and ensuring business continuity plans remain fit for purpose.

Supporting Fire Services South Africa head Claire Lotter said the anticipated summer conditions reinforced the need to address firefighting vulnerabilities before they were tested.

“Fire resilience starts well before a fire breaks out,” Lotter said.

“When conditions become hotter and drier, the margin for error becomes smaller, making basic infrastructure such as functioning and accessible fire hydrants even more critical.

“Through this partnership with the business chamber, we are addressing a practical vulnerability that can directly affect the ability of fire services to respond effectively.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya acknowledged the chamber’s concerns and said water losses remained a significant operational challenge for the metro.

“The municipality is therefore implementing a combination of immediate leak response, network management, infrastructure maintenance, metering and longer term investment to reduce losses and improve the reliability and sustainability of the water system,” Soyaya said.

“The municipality’s water loss management programme includes accelerated leak repairs, pressure management, valve operations, network zone reconfiguration, consumer meter audits, bulk metering, valve and hydrant maintenance, pipe replacement, reservoir rehabilitation, improved digital water systems and measures to improve the accuracy of the municipal billing system.”

He said that between July 1 2025 and February 16 2026, the city received 25,427 water leak complaints, of which 18,657 had been resolved.

Soyaya said the city was also addressing the underlying causes of water losses.

“The network is extensive and includes ageing infrastructure, meaning that repairs cannot be limited to responding to visible leaks after they occur.”

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