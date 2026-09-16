Coega Biomass Centre exports 30,000 tonnes of ‘rabbit food’ to Europe

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Coega Biomass Centre commercial director Cas Snijders, left, and commercial manager Thean Knoetze, pictured at the Port of Ngqura on Friday, where the centre is loading a huge cargo of alien wood pellets for export to a European biomass trading company

An alternative energy plant is loading a vessel docked at the Port of Ngqura with a huge batch of alien wood pellets, marking a huge win for the environment, jobs and revenue for the Eastern Cape.

The export operation is injecting fresh energy into the sustainable fuel market — and it is all a matter of “seeing the wood for the trees”, according to the Coega Biomass Centre.

The centre’s commercial manager, Thean Knoetze, said on Friday that while the logistics were considerable, the benefits outweighed them by far.

“We’re loading 30,000 tonnes of pellets, which we’ve produced over the past year at our plant in the Coega special economic zone,” he said.

“The feedstock for the pellets came from alien trees harvested over the same period by our sister company, Stewards of Nature, in and around Nelson Mandela Bay, Addo and Humansdorp.

“Our 14 trucks are now busy shuttling back and forth on the 7km between the plant and here at the port, loading the pellets onto the ship.

“They’re working 24/7 and will be doing so for six days to complete the job.”

The alien wood pellets produced by the Coega Biomass Centre look like rabbit food, but they have a high calorific value, which refers to the amount of heat released when they are burned. (Fredlin Adriaan)

Knoetze said more than 90% of the wood in the shipment came from invasive alien species that had been cleared during land restoration projects.

“We’re talking mainly eucalyptus [bluegums], pine, casuarina and acacia [black wattle, rooikrans and Port Jackson willow].

“These four species are among the worst environmental offenders in the region.

“They take up large amounts of water, crowd out indigenous plants and add fuel to severe fires.

“Every hectare cleared is a piece of land that gets a chance to recover.”

He said with the plague of alien trees in the Eastern Cape, and the legal obligation on South African landowners to remove these species, the centre was unlikely to run out of feedstock for the foreseeable future.

“Our initial study showed that in an area of just 152km around the plant, we can count on feedstock for the next 20 years.”

In a tour of the biomass centre, he pointed out how different machines sliced and shredded the wood, extracted the moisture and compressed it into little fingers of energy, which look like rabbit food.

“Each pellet comprises wood from several different species of tree, balanced just right to give the ideal calorific or heat energy content.

“This consistency is an important part of the value of our product.”

He said the Coega Biomass Centre supplied customers locally and abroad.

“The pellets provide heat and steam for businesses such as food and beverage producers, animal-feed manufacturers, wood and forestry processors, and other industries with high energy needs.

“Individual contracts are confidential but local customers can often benefit from lower overall fuel costs, because the pellets travel a much shorter distance.

“The shipment we are loading now is going to a European biomass trading company.

“The pellets will be used to produce heat and electricity, replacing fossil fuels with renewable energy.”

A worker uses a specialised machine to stack alien tree logs at the Coega Biomass Centre in the special economic zone near the Port of Ngqura (Fredlin Adriaan)

He said the company was inspired by the environmental and social benefits of the business.

“Invasive alien plants and trees drink enormous amounts of water, and South Africa has none to spare.”

He said in this regard, Stewards of Nature had run a water-impact pilot study with the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials and WWF South Africa.

“The finding was clear — removing these trees puts significant volumes of water back into the ground.”

He said the other eco-benefit could be seen in the indigenous growth that re-established itself once the aliens had been removed.

In this regard, Stewards of Nature had worked with Stellenbosch University’s School for Climate Studies to see what happened to a site after clearing.

“After one year they were already picking up indigenous plants returning and even before that, I’ve seen for myself, the goggas start appearing again in the soil.”

He said fires also got easier to manage.

“Once that alien fuel load is gone, the land comes back into use.

“Ground that disappeared under invasive trees can go back to farming, conservation and tourism.”

He said after the biomass was turned into pellets by the Coega Biomass Centre, they typically replaced coal, heavy fuel oil or diesel in an industrial boiler.

“The CO₂ saving for local buyers is around 85%, and therefore a significant counter to climate change.

“For export customers it’s around 70% by the time the pellets arrive on site.

“So, the benefit doesn’t only arrive at the end, when the pellet burns.

“Much of it has already happened: in the water catchment, on the land and in the crews out there with the chainsaws.”

Knoetze said about 170 people were employed in the centre’s day-to-day operation.

“About 95 of them work in the field for Stewards of Nature, and the other 75 are at the biomass centre itself.

“And that’s only the direct count.

“A shipment like this one moves through the warehouse, the transport, the port, the loading crews and the vessel, and all these phases employ more people.”

Coega Biomass Centre commercial director Cas Snijders said the shipment to Europe now being loaded followed a previous shipment of a similar size a year ago to Japan.

A worker uses a front end loader to pile shredded alien wood at the Coega Biomass Centre before it is subjected to moisture extraction, mixed and compressed into pellets (Fredlin Adriaan)

“It’s very exciting getting our product out there but our real drive is to increase our South African market.

“We do already sell to local companies, but the potential market here is much greater, we feel,” Snijders said.

“The gradual increase in carbon tax and the Gulf war are both increasing the cost in South Africa of generating energy from fossil fuels, and we believe our homemade alien wood pellets provide the perfect alternative.”

The Herald