Gqeberha primary school pupils face sex-crime allegations

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Two pupils at a Gqeberha primary school have been accused of conspiring in the alleged sexual assault of another schoolboy at the premises on several occasions.

The police launched an investigation after being brought in by the education department, following a report by the school, which in turn had been alerted to the alleged incidents by a concerned parent.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that a case of rape had been opened with the Gqeberha Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.

“However, as minors are involved, no further information can be disclosed at this stage to protect their identities and privacy,” she said.

The mother of the alleged victim raised concerns this week about how the school had been handling the matter.

“I am speaking out now because I feel the school is not taking it seriously,” she said.

“I understand they need to do their own investigations but the fact that they did not follow up once to see how my son was doing is hurtful and unacceptable.”

An effort was made to reach the principal of Herbert Hurd Primary School on Tuesday morning but she was not available.

A message was left and the reporter was informed that she would be in contact but she had not responded by the time of publication.

The mother, who cannot be named to protect her son’s identity, said on Monday the family was initially alerted to a possible problem by her son’s class teacher in June.

“She said she had been told by one of the learners that some of the boys were ‘touching each other’, and apparently one of the boys involved was my son.

“He had also been behaving oddly.

“So she asked us to talk to him to see what was going on.”

She said she and the boy’s father had that evening sat their son down and he had shared his story.

“He told us one of his classmates, who was a bully, approached him at the beginning of term two, saying he must listen to him and his mate or they would harm his little brother.”

She said her son, not wanting anything to happen to his brother, had agreed to go with the bully.

“He was [allegedly] taken to an ablution block where another kid in their grade was waiting.

“Then while the bully stood at the door to make sure no-one was coming, the other boy took my son inside the toilets and [allegedly] raped him.”

She claimed this had become a pattern every second Monday for the rest of the term.

“It seems there was a particular time identified by the [alleged] perpetrators, when not many people were around.”

She said her son had become increasingly emotional as he recounted the story.

The boy’s father had contacted the teacher the following day and relayed what they had been told.

“She was mortified that this had [allegedly] been going on and that she had not realised,” the mother said.

“Still, we heard nothing back from the school for the next three days.

“When I called each day, I was just told they were investigating.

“Then on the Thursday, they told us we must be at a meeting on the Friday morning in the principal’s office.”

She said she and the boy’s father were disturbed to find the parents of the alleged perpetrators were also there.

“Our son was the [alleged] victim.

“Surely they should have seen us first, separately?

“We felt disrespected and on the back foot.”

She said there were also three police officers present and, at the end of the meeting, they had advised that their son needed to go for a rape test.

“The next day I took my son and we went first to the Mount Road police station where the officers were from because I needed to clarify where we needed to go for the test and what we needed to take.

“They had not opened a case, so I opened one.

“We were there for about six hours doing that and then waiting to speak to the officers.

“Then we still that same day went to the Thuthuzela Care Centre at Dora Nginza Hospital, where they told us to go.

“We got home at 10pm that night.”

She said the investigating officer had apparently concluded his investigation, which included an interview with her son, and the family was expecting to hear from the police soon.

“We feel guilty that we didn’t notice something in his behaviour that could possibly have helped us act in time to stop [the alleged incidents] from happening.

“I’m not angry with the kids who [allegedly] did what they did. They must have learnt it from somewhere or had it done to them.

“But I am angry with the school because you expect your kid to be safe when you send him off to class, and the way they responded to us was not right, in my view.

“My son is an amazing little boy.

“Now, he has good days and bad days but overall he seems better with having got it all out in the open.”

Eastern Cape education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima said on Tuesday the department was aware of the matter.

“Due to its seriousness, we brought in the police and they are leading the investigation,” he said.

“However, it includes a report by an education department psychologist, who has interviewed each of the boys.

“It has also included debriefing and counselling for the boys, their parents and the teachers.”

He claimed the reason the investigation had been prolonged was that not all the parents had been co-operating

He could not confirm when the investigation would be concluded.