Karoo farmer found guilty of rape, assault and trafficking

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Farmer Louis Lategan, 42, been found guilty of raping three women, assaulting two others and trafficking another in a case heard in the Makhanda high court

A Karoo farmer has been found guilty of raping three women, assaulting two others and trafficking another in a case heard in the Makhanda high court this morning.

He had hired the women to work as au pairs on his farm.

Judge Judith Roberson further convicted Louis Lategan, 42, of trafficking the six women when he employed them between 2020 and 2023.

He was also found guilty of assault and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to minors, including the unlawful possession of firearm cartridges

Lategan, a farmer in Xamdeboo (formerly Aberdeen), alleged during his testimony before court that his ex-spouse, who also had testified earlier during the proceedings, had ganged up with the six complainants against him.

But Roberson rejected his version on Tuesday.

Lategan had hired the complainants to look after his children following his divorce in 2020.

The assault charges relate to children aged between eight and 13.

The ages of the rape and assault complainants range between 18 and 24.

They cannot be named to protect their identities.

Lategan had pleaded not guilty to the charges and claimed that the sex was consensual.

One of the alleged victims reportedly committed suicide while another, according to the indictment, fell pregnant.

Following his divorce on October 6 2020, the state said Lategan was granted contact with his two children, including brief visits to his farm.

In terms of the divorce order, he was required to have an au pair present on the farm for four months, from the date of the divorce until January 31 2021, during the children’s visits.

Lategan lived alone after his ex-wife moved to Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

At the beginning of 2020, following his separation but before the divorce was finalised, Lategan allegedly advertised on Facebook for an au pair to work on his farm and care for his children during their visits, the state told the court.

He also used the services of a recruitment agency.

This is a developing story.

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