Spot the plan: Public invited to comment on draft leopard strategy

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Michaela O’Donovan chooses the best line up a rocky outcrop during a hike in the Eastern Cape wilderness retreat of Kleinrivier. The trail is marked with painted yellow leopard spoor

The government has released a new draft strategy for the conservation and management of leopards for public comment.

In punting the plan, forestry, fisheries and environment minister David Maynier said the draft National Leopard Conservation Strategy and Action Plan proposed “a shared national vision” for leopards.

Due to its extraordinary strength, intelligence and athletic ability, the leopard is largely undeterred by fences and is for that reason regarded as the last free-roaming big predator in SA.

“The vision is that leopards thrive in living landscapes and support cultural traditions and local livelihoods through inclusive, community-driven conservation.”

A leopard at the Motswari Private Game Reserve, near the Kruger National Park. Leopards in the Eastern and Western Cape are typically much smaller than specimens upcountry (Chad Cocking)

Maynier said the draft strategy sought to offer direction that aligned with the aspirations of the 2023 white paper on conservation and sustainable use of SA’s biodiversity.

“It seeks further to align with the values and hopes of South Africans concerning leopards, and how leopards can benefit both society and the environment.

“The draft strategy envisions acknowledging leopards as a vital component of the nation’s natural heritage, valued across cultures for their ecological, cultural and symbolic significance.

“By protecting leopard habitats and biodiversity, the draft strategy could catalyse sustainable development and transformation within South Africa.”

Leopards in the Eastern and Western Cape are typically much smaller than specimens upcountry.

While the big cats are revered by many as a last symbol of wilderness, caught in the trap of steadily dwindling wild habitat, they clash with small stock farmers in some areas, where they prey on domestic animals.

According to the draft strategy, the leopard’s significance is reflected in indigenous traditions where the species symbolises strength, nobility and royal lineage — a connection that has endured for centuries.

“However, South Africa is at a critical juncture in leopard conservation, with leopards having experienced substantial range loss and extirpation across an estimated 67% of the country.

“Today, leopards persist in fragmented populations, with robust numbers mainly in protected, fenced areas, while the majority of suitable habitat occurs outside these areas on private and communal land.”

The draft strategy says there are no rigorous estimates for South African leopard numbers and published estimates vary greatly —between 2,185 and 23,400 individuals.

Wilderness Foundation Africa chief executive Dr Andrew Muir noted the older estimate of about 4,500 animals nationally but agreed that current figures were uncertain.

“One of the priorities of the strategy must therefore be to improve our national monitoring so that management and sustainable-use decisions are based on increasingly robust science.”

He said confirmed population figures were equally tenuous in the Eastern Cape.

“Based on the best province-wide estimate, there are roughly 365–430 leopards. But that’s with considerable uncertainty and no 2026 census.”

Muir said he was encouraged by the direction of the draft strategy.

“It is primarily a ... framework and not yet the detailed, fully funded implementation programme that will determine what happens on the ground.

“In fact, the strategy itself recognises that the lack of a co-ordinated and properly resourced implementation plan has been one of the greatest obstacles to effective leopard conservation in South Africa.”

He said he particularly welcomed the continuity in policy thinking reflected in the new document, and Maynier and his department should be commended in this regard.

“It brings together the ecological role of the leopard, landscape connectivity, cultural values, human–wildlife conflict, livelihoods, transformation and equitable benefit sharing.

“This is particularly important for leopards because much of their suitable habitat lies outside formally protected areas on private and communal land.”

Members of the public are invited to submit written comments on the draft strategy within 30 days of the publication of the notice in the government gazette on September 4, or in the newspaper, whichever date is the later date.

Submissions can be emailed to conservationmanagement@dffe.gov.za, and inquiries can be directed to Asnath Hlungwani or Mashudu Mahada on 076-819-3783 or 060-602-6560.

The Herald