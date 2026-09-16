St George’s eyed as ‘Central Park’ for Gqeberha

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DA Nelson Mandela Bay mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal, right, was joined by DA caucus leader Rano Kayser, centre, and the DA's Sebenzile Rafani during a visit to the Pearson Conservatory and the St George’s swimming pool on Wednesday

Gqeberha’s St George’s Park could be revitalised to become like New York’s Central Park.

This is according to DA MPL Retief Odendaal, who visited St George’s Park on Wednesday.

He said the park could be transformed into a landmark green space that served as a recreational facility, cultural hub, tourist attraction and gathering place for the whole city.

“St George’s Park should be a recreational oasis for the people of Nelson Mandela Bay.

“But rather than attracting residents and tourists to grow the economy and create jobs, it’s become dangerous, is underused, with many of its amenities allowed to go to rack and ruin.

He said if the party were in government after the November 4 elections, they would spend R100m on revitalising the park.

The St George’s swimming pool stands in a state of disrepair (Eugene Coetzee)

Odendaal is the party’s mayoral candidate for the Bay.

“This will not be a mere infrastructure upgrade,” he said.

“It will be an investment in tourism and the economy, as well as into the quality of life of our residents.

“Making it a clean, pleasant green space where people can relax and children can play is high on the list.

“The gardens will be upgraded, we will put in a memorial garden, and we will develop proper play areas.”

He said the park would be a proper sporting destination.

“The pathways will be fixed so walkers, runners and cyclists can use them safely.

“We will upgrade the tennis courts, the Park Drive Bowling Club and the Union Cricket Field.

“The crumbling St George’s Park swimming pool will be upgraded so that families can use it again and it once again becomes a haven for sport and fun.”

He said arts, culture and heritage played an important role.

“We will bring Art in the Park back, working with the Nelson Mandela Bay Art Museum.

“There will also be space for regular market days.

“The Manville Open Air Theatre will be upgraded so that plays and concerts can return, and sit-down open-air movie screenings are planned as another attraction.

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