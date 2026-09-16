Wind bands from five Gqeberha schools team up for Pearson concert

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Pearson High School is hosting a Symphonic Winds Collaboration on Saturday evening, bringing together pupils from five Gqeberha schools in celebration of music.

Wind bands from Alexander Road High School, Collegiate Girls’ High School, Grey High School, Victoria Park High School and Pearson will showcase the talent and dedication of the city’s young musicians.

The concert forms part of Pearson High School’s centenary celebrations this year.

“The cultural pillar of Pearson High School remains extremely important to us and continues to be a very proud focus of our school,” Pearson principal Haldane Pienaar said.

“We believe strongly in providing our learners with opportunities to experience, participate in and excel in the arts.

“Hosting five schools on our campus for an evening dedicated to music is a wonderful way to celebrate our centenary while highlighting the incredible talent within our schools.”

The Symphonic Winds Collaboration aims to celebrate the schools’ shared passion for music while highlighting the role of arts and culture in the lives of young people.

The concert is on at Pearson High School in Jenvey Road, Summerstrand, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Tickets cost R80 per person and are available through Quicket.

The Herald