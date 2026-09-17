ANC councillor acquitted in assault case due to insufficient evidence

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A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor accused of assaulting the mother of his child has been acquitted

A Nelson Mandela Bay councillor accused of assaulting the mother of his child was acquitted by the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Shortly after the complaint was reported, the ANC councillor was arrested and spent the night behind bars before being released on R1,000 bail.

The alleged altercation was said to have taken place in Kwazakhele in February.

The man pleaded not guilty to a count of common assault.

The parties are, meanwhile, also embroiled in a separate maintenance case involving their five-year-old son, and are therefore not being named.

In that matter, the mother applied for an order to strip the man of all his parental rights because she claimed he was “unfit” to be a father.

She also wanted the court to compel him to pay maintenance.

After the mother took the stand in the criminal matter on Thursday, and the state closed its case, defence attorney Zolile Ngqeza applied in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act for his client to be discharged due to a lack of evidence.

Ngqeza argued that the state had failed to present a strong enough case.

The court agreed.

The mother had testified that she was allegedly slapped, pushed and fell on the tar.

She said she sustained a laceration on the hand, bruises and swelling.

She alleged the assault occurred after the father brought the child to her house the same day they had appeared in court for the maintenance case.

The woman said he had gone back on a verbal agreement made in the presence of the man, his lawyer, a state advocate and social workers that he would keep the child until the next court date was set.

However, her version was disputed by Ngqeza.

A heated argument about the pushing and shoving among the parents — and over who had initiated it — followed.

The woman claimed that she had simply tried to block the man, while he insisted she was the aggressor.

Ngqeza agreed that the man had arrived at the complainant’s house to drop off their child.

He said it was not in dispute that the woman had followed him with the child and, while he was in the driver’s seat, attempted to hand the child back to him.

This led to both of them passing the child back and forth between one another.

The woman could also not recall where the child ended up during the struggle.

Ngqeza said his client’s version was that he had put the child down when he started crying.

But the woman could not recall this, and insisted that she had fallen down. When she eventually stood up, she ran to the house.

“I was fearing for my life. The first thing that came to mind was for me to run to my safe space,” she said.

However, Ngqeza questioned how a mother could leave her child behind during such an alleged confrontation.

Ngqeza said the woman was a bad witness, who could not answer some of his questions.

Speaking to The Herald after the proceedings, the woman said she was unhappy with the court’s decision.

“They are saying there is not enough evidence. I don’t know what else they want from me.

“Our law always benefits the [alleged] abusers and the victims are always in the wrong,” she said.

The man, however, said he felt vindicated.

“This is not an easy matter, especially that one of us is a public figure.

“We are expected to uphold the law and gender-based violence in SA has become a national disaster.

“When one is accused of that, one is doubted.

“Communities cannot trust that person to lead them any more.

“It also has a negative effect on the people you are living with in the household.

“Even a child when reading about this years later will find out there was a fight that was unnecessary.

“This [court case] happened during the councillor nomination period.”

He said there were still unresolved issues relating to the maintenance case.

“I’ve been maintaining that I’ve never touched her in any form or way.

“For today’s [Thursday] outcome, I’m thankful.

“I had to submit myself to the integrity committee of the ANC and had to write to the ANC regional leadership.

“Even coming back now in this contestation to be a councillor again was a difficult task.

“It was not an easy month because I had to keep coming to court. It was also costly,” he said.

The accusations against him, he said, had cast aspersions on his conduct.

“I’m not proud of being accused of something like this.

“Some may believe it happened, while some may not.

“This changed everything, including my relationships and partnerships,” he said.

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