Bay’s pale male hits the right note on heritage tour

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Eastern Cape entertainer Gino Fabbri, was received by dancing, whooping and cheering fans whenever and wherever he whipped out his drum kit.

The sight of a 50-something pale male in short shorts and long socks bashing out kasi-culture classics set the tone for a recent Heritage Month tour that saw Eastern Cape entertainer Gino Fabbri received by dancing and cheering fans whenever and wherever he whipped out his drum kit.

While residents of Port Alfred, Qonce (formerly King William’s Town) and Mdantsane township were enthralled, so too were people beyond the province’s borders as social clips of his act led to invites from places like Cape Town, Kosi Bay and Kimberley.

The Sunshine Coast was the first stop on Fabbri’s Heritage Month tour, designed to promote joy and unity in the province and backed by SPAR Eastern Cape.

The tour represents a shift for the well-known artist, who is reimagining his trademark drum solos to appeal to more diverse audiences, with sets including genres like kwaito, Gqom and amapiano, as well as deep and Afro house.

And his rendition of Gqom hit Omunye at SUPERSPAR Rosehill in Port Alfred brought the house down.

“At Rosehill, it was clearly pensioners’ day,” a grinning Fabbri said.

“The drums were quite loud, but they still came to watch.”

The next stop was SUPERSPAR Nick’s Foods in Qonce, which resembled a concert venue with the stage erected in the parking lot being commandeered by a throng of dancing people.

“We were right next to the street, it was just perfect,” Fabbri said.

“Cars were honking and everyone walking past had their cameras out.”

He said topping it all off was a security guard who got on stage and performed his own drum solo to the amazement of onlookers.

Fabbri’s final destination on the first leg of his roadshow was Mdantsane, where he was once again met by an excited audience.

“They lined up delivery bikes and even organised a cavalcade of cars.”

Apart from his own show, Fabbri teamed up with three random guys playing the vuvuzela.

“I conducted them,” he said.

“There were a bunch of singing ladies. The people were so warm and accommodating.”

The 56-year-old said he could not have wished for a better start to his heritage journey.

“The whole thing for me is that it must be real — that it’s people-to-people,” he said.

“With AI coming in, you don’t know what is and what isn’t. People-to-people is the only way to fix this country.”

As he makes his way through the province, Fabbri collects a few food items synonymous with each region from the retailers hosting them.

These will form the basis of a one-of-a-kind heritage spread at the end of his trek.

He left Port Alfred with sirloin steak, Qonce with a cake and Mdantsane with chicken feet, umngqusho and umqombothi.

Fabbri will now turn his focus to the Karoo for performances at SPAR stores in Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet), Nxuba (Cradock), Komani (Queenstown) and Nqweba (Kirkwood).

The Herald