Bayworld on alert after three dolphins wash up on Gqeberha beaches

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The common dolphin that washed up at Denville's Beach opposite Bayworld on Tuesday

Three dolphins have washed up on Gqeberha beaches in the past week, prompting increased vigilance from Bayworld’s already watchful marine stranding team.

The wash-ups follow the recent mass mortality of sardines in the area, and the warning at the time that this could affect marine predators, including dolphins, that feed on the little fish.

Bayworld marine biologist and regional stranding network co-ordinator Dr Greg Hofmeyr said on Wednesday the dolphin wash-ups had begun last week.

“The carcass of a neonatal [newborn] bottlenose dolphin stranded on Kings Beach.

“We have not done a necropsy yet on it but it is possible it died because it got separated from its mother, which is not an uncommon scenario.”

He said another dolphin was washed up, also on Kings Beach, on Monday.

“That was also a bottlenose, older than a neonatal but still a young animal.

“It was quite decayed so had likely been floating in the sea for some time.”

Hofmeyr said the third dolphin had stranded on Tuesday on Denville’s Beach, across the road from Bayworld.

“It was still alive when we got down there but unfortunately it died shortly afterwards.”

He said they performed a necropsy on the animal on Tuesday afternoon.

“It was generally healthy except for an infection in its bladder.

“There was lots of pus and the walls of the bladder had thickened.

“It’s possible it came inshore because of this infection and then, as it is normally an offshore species, it could not navigate, and that’s how it stranded.”

He said the stranding of one common dolphin often presaged wash-ups of more animals of the same species, easily recognisable by the yellow patches on each forward flank.

“The mass stranding of dolphins that we have had on this coast are typically common dolphins.

“Usually these happen around Woody Cape where the gently rising sandy seabed seems to give them problems.

“But in the past when those incidents have happened, they’ve been followed by several more animals of the same species washing up in and around Gqeberha, so we’re keeping a special look-out in that regard.”

He said the common dolphin was also sometimes attacked by the bulkier and more aggressive bottlenose dolphin related to territorialism and asserting dominance.

“You could see with the common that stranded at Denville’s, he had rake marks on his flank, which would have come from a bottlenose attack, and that’s perhaps another reason he stranded.”

Hofmeyr said there were no immediate indications that the stranding of the three dolphins was related to the mass mortality of sardines in Algoa Bay in the last week of August.

“However, given that situation and the concerns raised at the time that it could possibly impact negatively on marine predators, we are going to be keeping a sharp eye out for any further strandings or other evidence in that regard.”

NMU fish scientist Prof Nadine Strydom warned earlier in September that the sardine die-off could severely affect the fishing industry and also marine animals, from dolphins and penguins to seabirds that preyed on the little fish.

Algoa Bay’s nickname is “the bottlenose capital of the world”, as the species is so plentiful.

But besides the bottlenose and the common, there is also the humpback, which is the biggest and rarest of the three dolphin species.

Bayworld collections manager and stranding team member Dr Sibu Ngqulana, who took charge of the situation at Denville’s, said it was important not to try to refloat a stranded dolphin because if it was sick it would likely then drown.

“If the sand is hot you need to lift it onto a damp towel, and also drape damp towels around it to keep its skin moist.

“If you want to splash water on it, you should take care to avoid its blowhole, otherwise the water could go into its lungs and suffocate it.

“You should try to cover its eyes to reduce the stress it’s experiencing, and for the same reason you should try to keep everyone around quiet and calm, and not pat it unnecessarily.”

The stranding hotline is 071-724-2122.