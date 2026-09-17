Karoo farmer found guilty of multiple charges

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The families of several complainants have applauded the authorities for ensuring that Eastern Cape farmer Louis Lategan is being held accountable after he was convicted of a range of crimes.

Lategan, 43, was convicted at the Makhanda high court on Wednesday of trafficking all six of the young women he brought to his farm in Xamdeboo, formerly Aberdeen, and of raping three of them.

He was acquitted of raping two women and convicted of assaulting them instead.

The offences occurred between 2020 and 2023.

The complainants had been hired as au pairs on his farm after his divorce in October 2020.

He was also found guilty of additional charges of assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm involving minors and an adult male, and unlawful possession of firearm cartridges exceeding the prescribed legislative requirements.

The ages of the rape complainants ranged between 18 and 24.

During the trial, Lategan accused his ex-wife of allegedly orchestrating charges against him and plotting with complainants.

Lategan also testified that he’d had consensual sex with the complainants.

However, judge Judith Roberson rejected his version on Tuesday.

After Lategan’s conviction on Wednesday, a relative of his ex-wife said justice had prevailed.

The relative, who spoke on behalf of complainants and asked not to be named, said the complainants had lived to claim their agency as survivors, to confront their abuser in court and to welcome the day he was held accountable.

“They deserve our admiration for their courage in offering their testimony, as well as our support as they continue their journey of recovery and the challenge of building new lives for themselves,” he said.

“We live in a society plagued by violence of which sexual violence is a particularly heinous manifestation.

“It is a tragic by-product of the criminal justice system that the victims of sexual violence are subjected to a process of re-traumatisation as their personal griefs are often subjected to the negation of wilfully cynical defence strategies.”

Lategan’s defence team, he said, had lacked material evidence to rebut the integrity of the complainants’ narratives and “saw fit to fabricate a conspiracy among the victims allegedly intended to frame Lategan”.

“Not one single shred of evidence was ever presented to the court to substantiate the claim of a conspiracy, because none ever existed,” the relative said.

“Lategan is a victim of no-one but his own hubris and malignant narcissism that presumed that he could engage in serial sexual predation and abuse of young and vulnerable females with impunity, and would never be called to account.

“The survivors and their families are grateful that justice has been served.”

He said Lategan’s conviction would not have been possible without the commitment and professionalism of the various role-players in the criminal justice system.

“In this regard we owe a debt of gratitude to the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit’s Warrant Officer Andries Olivier, who pursued this case relentlessly and with forensic thoroughness to ensure that the evidence presented in court would ultimately secure a conviction,” he said.

“Together with commanding officer Captain Theo van Zyl, their empathy and fatherly care for the survivors during the investigation and the trial itself played a critical part in ensuring the integrity and comprehensiveness of the survivors’ personal testimonies.

“We express also our appreciation to the National Prosecuting Authority’s advocate Nickie Turner, who has lived and breathed this prosecution for the past three years, who went the extra mile to secure justice for the survivors and accountability for the perpetrator.

“It is a source of deep regret and grief that the prosecutorial rigour brought to bear by the criminal justice system on this case is not always available to every victim of sexual violence in our country.”

After his divorce on October 6 2020, the state says, Lategan was to have contact with his two children, including having them visit for brief periods on the farm and was required, in terms of the divorce order, to have an au pair present for four months from the date of the divorce until January 31 2021 during the children’s visits.

Lategan lived alone after his ex-wife moved to Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

At the beginning of 2020, before the divorce but after the separation, the state alleged, Lategan advertised on Facebook for an au pair to work on the farm and take care of his children when they came to visit.

He also used the services of a recruitment agency.

While handing down her judgment on Wednesday, Roberson said Lategan had deliberately planned to attack the complainants and his conduct had not been impulsive.

She rejected Lategan’s version that he had been in relationships with complainants and that the sexual intercourse with them was consensual.

Lategan, Roberson said, had given alcohol to the complainants soon after he met them.

They had testified to feeling unwell — and could not recall how they’d had sex with him.

She said his actions went against the conduct of an employer, including that he never paid them their monthly salary and had deceived them into accepting employment based on conditions that were never met.

The complainants, Roberson said, were all in need of money to assist their families.

“They were socially and economically vulnerable,” Roberson said.

She said Lategan had taken advantage of their vulnerability.

Lategan, she said, was in a position of power and had exploited their situation.

Roberson said she agreed with two psychologists who testified that Lategan displayed manipulative behaviour and that some of the complainants at times suffered from Stockholm Syndrome by expressing perceived positive acts of kindness of their abuser.

She said Lategan had no “genuine romantic” relations with complainants.

Turner detailed Lategan’s rap sheet in court after his conviction.

She said he had been convicted and sentenced for:

Hunting animals without a permit on April 2 2003. He was fined R5,000 or 12 months’ direct imprisonment;

Reckless and negligent driving on October 15 2004. He was fined R4,000 or eight months’ direct imprisonment, half of which was suspended for a period of five years;

Assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He was fined R6,000 or direct imprisonment for a year, which was suspended for four years; and

Kidnapping and sexually violating a woman on September 8 2022 whom he had picked up in the De Rust area. He was sentenced to six years but this was suspended for five years on condition that he pay R6,000 to compensate the complainant. In addition, he was required to undergo three years of correctional supervision and 16 hours of community service.

However his lawyer, Gustav Joubert, said leave to appeal against Lategan’s 2022 conviction and sentence had been granted and that his appeal was pending.

Lategan had filed his appeal through a petition and had served a period of his sentence.

Turner said she was unaware of the appeal.

The matter was postponed to Monday for pre-sentencing proceedings.