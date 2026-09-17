NMU quantity surveying lecturer bags coveted international award

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Nelson Mandela University quantity surveying associate lecturer and master’s student Shemondalay Jonas has received in international award for her research in the construction industry

Nelson Mandela University quantity surveying associate lecturer and master’s student Shemondalay Jonas has recently returned from the UK after bagging the prestigious international Chair’s Award — Professor Mohammad Dastbaz.

Jonas presented her paper, “Extortion-Related Disruption in South African Construction: Legal–Enforcement Misalignment in Organised-Crime Responses”, at the 12th International Sustainable Ecological Engineering Design for Society (SEEDS) Conference in London.

Researchers from around the world attended the conference co-hosted by Leeds Beckett University, MLA College, Loughborough University, the University of Suffolk and the University of the West of England, Bristol, in collaboration with GEDU Global Education and CIFAL City of London.

Established in 2015, SEEDS is an international research forum focused on sustainability, engineering and the built environment.

Selected conference papers are published through Springer Nature, adding to the academic significance of Jonas’s recognition, her supervisor, Prof Gerrit Crafford from the university’s department of quantity surveying, said.

The award follows Jonas’s success at the 15th SACQSP International Research Conference in 2025, where she received an award in the Navigating Disruption in the Built Environment category for her paper, “Building Resilience: Countering South Africa’s Construction Mafia Through Stakeholder Collaboration in the Construction Industry”.

Both papers form part of her MSc research, titled “Factors Shaping Stakeholder Responses to Extortion-Related Disruption in South African Construction Projects”.

The SEEDS paper focused on the gap between legal provisions and enforcement practices, whereas the 2025 one explored stakeholder collaboration.

For the SEEDS paper, Jonas interviewed seven specialist construction lawyers from Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape.

The research identified three key challenges — criminal activity is often treated as separate offences rather than co-ordinated organised crime; uncertainty exists around labour and subcontracting requirements; and fear of retaliation can discourage victims from reporting incidents.

The research recommended better co-ordination in organised-crime prosecutions, clearer guidance for contractors and stronger confidential reporting and witness-protection measures.

It also distinguished between legitimate community participation and coercive extortion, stressing the importance of protecting lawful community involvement, as well as addressing criminal interference in construction projects.

Jonas said the award marked an important milestone in her development as a researcher.

The Herald