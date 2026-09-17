Parts shortages keep dozens of Bay vehicles off the road

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The municipal fleet is in poor shape with cars, bakkies and trucks standing waiting to be repaired at Nelson Mandela Bay depots

The wheels have seemingly come off for the municipal fleet in Nelson Mandela Bay as more than 50 vehicles are sitting idle in depots across the metro due to a shortage of vital parts.

The metro acknowledged concerns that the lack of essential fleet maintenance items was hampering municipal work and confirmed that 59 vehicles were awaiting tyres.

This followed reports of how the situation was seriously impeding municipal work in Kariega.

A reliable source told The Herald a number of vehicles in various departments including water, sanitation and electricity were grounded due to lack of replacement tyres, engine and hydraulic oil, and various parts.

“It has been going on much of this year and it is the case even today, and it is impeding service delivery,” the source said.

“So, for instance, you’ll have three technicians sharing a single vehicle as they move from job to job, instead of being able to spread out to tackle jobs simultaneously.

“So, their capacity to get through work is cut by a third.

“I know of at least one instance where a frustrated technician has used his own money to purchase tyres privately.

“But it’s not a sustainable situation.”

Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the procurement process was the problem.

“The municipality notes concerns regarding the availability of essential fleet maintenance items, including oils and tyres, and the potential impact on municipal operations,” he said.

“Hydraulic oil, engine oil and gearbox oil are not maintained as standard stock items by fleet management services.

“These items are procured as and when required in accordance with the municipality’s supply chain management processes.

“Delays can occur where procurement processes are required to be followed before orders can be placed.”

He said the metro’s fleet management services division was finalising the revamping of its storeroom, including enhanced security measures.

“This will enable the municipality to improve its stock management and facilitate the procurement of bulk quantities of essential maintenance items where appropriate.”

Soyaya said the municipality was aware of concerns regarding the availability of tyres, in particular.

“Based on requests received from various directorates, approximately 59 vehicles are currently awaiting tyres.

“Procurement processes are under way to acquire the required tyres.

“In parallel, the municipality is applying to the National Treasury to participate in the relevant transversal contract, which will provide an additional procurement mechanism for tyres.

“The municipality acknowledges that municipal vehicles are important enablers of service delivery, and delays in repairs, maintenance and availability of essential maintenance items can affect operational capacity.

“However, these challenges must also be considered within broader supply chain management and the processes that the municipality is required to comply with when procuring goods and services.”

Soyaya said the metro was not aware of a reported incident where at least one municipal official had been forced to borrow hydraulic oil from a private supplier.

He said the metro was implementing immediate measures to address outstanding fleet maintenance requirements, while also working on longer-term interventions to strengthen stock management and procurement arrangements.

“The immediate measures are expected to address the most pressing requirements within seven to 14 days, subject to the applicable procurement processes.”

In May last year, an internal metro report detailing rampant corruption in the Bay vehicle fleet was leaked.

According to the report, rogue officials were allegedly selling old tyres, installing old parts and obstructing efforts to fix vehicles.

In May this year, it emerged that of the 22 vehicles allocated to the metro police, only four were operational, due to maintenance issues.

And in June 2026, it emerged that of the Bay’s 66 refuse compactor trucks, only 16 were operational, for the same reason.