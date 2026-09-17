R3m investment lifts reading in Nelson Mandela Bay

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The deputy minister of basic education, Dr Reginah Mhaule, left, was the keynote speaker during the recent handover of an AI, coding and robotics laboratory at Khulile Primary School. The laboratory was made possible through a partnership between Isuzu Motors SA and Sifiso Learning Group. With Dr Mhaule are mayor Babalwa Lobishe and Isuzu SA department executive: corporate affairs Nandi Matomela

Isuzu Motors SA (IMSA) recently marked National Literacy Week by highlighting measurable literacy progress achieved through its three-year, R3 million partnership with READ Educational Trust.

The initiative is aimed to strengthen foundational literacy and supports 1,390 pupils across three schools in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The investment supported Khulile Primary School, St Albans Primary School and Kayser Ngxwana Primary School.

Over the past three years, IMSA provided 30 library book boxes containing over 500 books by South African authors, reading materials, educator development, literacy assessment tools, digital literacy resources and reading-at-home initiatives.

Department executive of corporate affairs at Isuzu Motors SA, Nandi Matomela, said the culturally relevant storybooks helped make reading more engaging and relatable, while the broader interventions were designed to build learner capability and school capacity.

The latter allowing progress could continue beyond the initial investment period.

“Improving literacy requires more than putting books into classrooms,” Matomela said.

“It requires sustained investment in teachers, resources and learning environments that give children the opportunity to develop strong foundations for lifelong learning.

“Through our partnership with READ Educational Trust, we are proud to support schools in building the confidence, capability and curiosity learners need to thrive.

“Their progress reminds us that literacy is not only about reading words on a page; it opens a gateway to imagination, new ideas and opportunities to learn, participate and realise their potential.”

19 June 2026 - The Rally to Read celebration took place earlier this year at beneficiary schools: St Albans Primary School, Kayser Ngxwana Primary School and Khulile Primary School to celebrate the conclusion of Rally to Read in partnership with Isuzu Motors South Africa's successful three-year Rally to Read programme cycle. Pictured here: Learners react to a reading during the celebration at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell. Picture Werner Hills (Werner Hills)

Collectively, the three schools increased their average English First Additional Language pass marks for Grade 3 by 15%, and for Grade 4 by 8%, when comparing the 2023 baseline average per school to the 2025 results.

A significant achievement was recorded at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell, where Grade 3 English First Additional Language average pass marks increased from 58.74% in 2023 to 68.70% in 2025, and at St Albans Primary School, from 54.02% in 2024 to 64.90% in 2025.

“The impact extends beyond academic results.

“As learners develop stronger reading comprehension, vocabulary and fluency, they are becoming more confident in expressing themselves, participating in lessons and engaging with subjects across the curriculum, including Mathematics and Natural Sciences.”

Matomela said this growing confidence was also reflected in achievements across all three schools.

Earlier this year, Kayser Ngxwana Primary School’s Grow Smart Literacy and Maths Team secured first place at the Eastern Cape Spelling Bee competition in Qonce (King William’s Town), while one of its Grade 2 pupils placed second in a separate spelling bee competition.

At Khulile Primary School, pupils have excelled in reading, spelling and storytelling competitions, including placing third in the Alex Matikinca Annual Reading Competition, progressing in the Eastern Cape department of education (ECDoE) Spelling Bee, advancing to regional level in the Grow Smart Storytelling and Spelling Bee competitions, and being recognised at the Metro Reading Festival.

At St Albans Primary School, a Grade 5 pupil marked a particularly meaningful milestone by participating in the school’s Independent Writing and Poetry project, writing her own original poem and confidently reading it to educators.

During National Literacy Week activities held from September 7 to 9, learners at Khulile Primary School, St Albans Primary School and Kayser Ngxwana Primary School demonstrated the programme in action through reading, storytelling, spelling bees, poetry, drama and book reviews.

In line with the 2026 National Literacy Week theme, “Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity”, the school activities also reflected the importance of literacy as a foundation for inclusion, lifelong learning and stronger future opportunities.

“As the three current beneficiary schools transition into the sustainability phase, IMSAf is identifying the next group of schools in Nelson Mandela Bay to benefit from the programme, extending the impact of its education investment to more learners and school communities.

“The continued investment reflects the company’s commitment to education, community development and creating stronger foundations for young people, in line with its mission of creating a better life with better transport,” she said.