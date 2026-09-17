Schooling hit by prolonged closure of bridge

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The Ben Schoeman Bridge on the M6/Old Uitenhage Road has been closed due to flood damage

The closure of the Ben Schoeman Bridge between Kariega and Despatch has left the Urban Academy Private School community facing increased transport costs, longer travel times and uncertainty over when the bridge will reopen.

The bridge, located on the M6/Old Uitenhage Road, was first closed on May 8 after heavy rain and flooding with concrete slabs subsequently being placed across the bridge on both sides.

The bridge was closed again on September 14, this time with new concrete slabs on both sides and heaps of sand placed in the middle.

Urban Academy Private School spokesperson Ruben Renken said the bridge had undergone an earlier closure before being reopened without authorisation.

“The bridge was closed for the first time on May 8 after heavy rain and flooding,” Renken said.

“It was closed by officials with concrete slabs across the bridge on both sides.

“It was then, illegally, opened back up in June by an unknown individual.”

Renken said the school did not receive any communication as to why the bridge was closed again.

The closure has added about 30km to the journeys of Urban Academy staff, parents, private transporters and the Algoa Bus Company.

“With the current high cost of diesel and petrol, and further significant increases predicted for October, parents and students may soon face even higher transportation costs.

“This could result in some students being unable to afford transport to school on a daily basis, potentially causing them to miss school or, in some cases, preventing them from attending altogether,” he said.

Renken said some private transporters were unable to use the longer route, resulting in pupils being dropped off on the opposite side of the bridge and forced to walk along the poor gravel road to the school, creating additional safety and logistical concerns.

“The increased travelling distance is also causing our students to arrive at school significantly later than usual.

“This results in a considerable loss of valuable teaching time each day and is particularly concerning during examination periods.”

He said Urban Academy had approached the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality, ward councillors and the mayor’s offices for answers on repairs and the reopening of the bridge.

“No-one can give us an answer,” Renken said.

“The only feedback we have heard from the city is that they ‘acknowledge with thanks receipt of your correspondence’.”

Several attempts were made to obtain comment from Nelson Mandela Bay municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya on Wednesday, but no response had been received by the time of publication.