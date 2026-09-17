South End Museum using memory to look forward

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The South End Museum is continuing to keep the spirit of SA’s original rainbow nation alive while seeking to broaden its focus.

The little museum, situated in the 130-year old Seaman’s Institute on Humewood Road in Gqeberha, is struggling to stay afloat in tough economic times.

However, by staying anchored to its colourful past and at the same time engaging with current and future issues and trends, the hope is it will continue to sustain itself and welcome new visitors.

That is the outlook of museum curator and board secretary Michael Barry, who said the aim was to use the past to look ahead.

“The heritage we are protecting is not a static thing.

“We are taking our cherished memories of old South End, and of people from different backgrounds getting on with each other, and focusing on the broader issues of displacement, migration and dispossession.”

He said these themes would be explored across all spheres from South End to Gqeberha, Nelson Mandela Bay, the Eastern Cape, SA and the world.

“We want the South End Museum to become an educational centre.”

Before black and coloured folk, Chinese and Indians were forced to move in the 1960s and 1970s to other areas in then Port Elizabeth, under the apartheid Group Areas Act, South End was famously cosmopolitan.

The primary aim of the museum since it opened its doors in 2001 has been to keep the memory of this old South End alive.

The goal has been to convey the brutality and sorrow that resulted from the forced removals, but also the vibrant nature of the community.

Barry said there were multiple stories to be told and this was done through photographs, illustrations and architectural models, books and documents, and an audio room where visitors could listen to stories and descriptions of the way things were.

He said among the prized documents donated only recently to the museum were the works on the Khoisan and Khoi Khoi by American-born South African historian Candy Malherbe.

“South End Museum is not just about colonialism and apartheid and the other heavy stuff.

“It’s about family, faith — Christian, Muslim and Hindu — sports, clothes, games like skaloolie that the kids used to play in the streets, and food.

“We’re still trying to find a way to capture the smell of curry, which was a pervasive aroma of old South End.”

Barry said the intention was to use the understanding of this priceless time and place to communicate with the people of today, especially the youth.

Sport was a big part of the old South End and one of the many nostalgic photographs hanging on the walls is of the Blackpool Football Club side.

In the middle of the front row is manager Valentine Brink — who is chair of the museum board today.

Barry, who is also an artist, teacher, cultural activist and renaissance man with a passion for history, said he and his small crew were currently preparing an exhibition on the nine frontier wars which racked the Eastern Cape between 1779 and 1879.

The wars saw Xhosa, Khoisan, Dutch trekboers and British colonial forces battling over land, cattle and political dispossession.

“Before, this was not our focus, but now we realise it should be, because these wars completely reshaped the Eastern Cape. Boundaries were redrawn and new people arrived on the scene.

“One of those was my own ancestor, an English soldier who fought in the Eighth Frontier War, and subsequently stayed on and married an Mfengu woman.

“So the fresh focus of the South End Museum incorporates our exposure of the ills of colonialism and the forced removals under apartheid but also that multiple truths can co-exist alongside.

“It is about recognising everyone in the process.”

He said while the museum had received funding in the past from Lotto and the metro, both these sources had for now dried up.

“Our funds for operations and staff are running very low so we’re on a fund-raising drive and hoping that any individuals or companies might be able to assist.”

Barry said as part of the fund-raising drive the South End Museum would be hosting a jazz evening on September 19.

To book a ticket and find out any other details about the evening, you can call him on 082-362-5201 or email barrymichael433@gmail.com