Young Eastern Cape scientists to showcase research at international Eskom fair

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Pupils show off their projects at a previous Eskom science fair

Twenty-five of the Eastern Cape’s brightest young minds are set to showcase their scientific prowess at the 2026 Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF).

After progressing through workshops, district expos and regional science fairs, 316 young scientists from 35 Eskom Expo regions across all nine provinces will gather at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre from September 29 to October 2.

The young scientists will be joined by 24 international participants from Brazil, India, Ireland, Russia, Lesotho, Namibia, China, Türkiye, Tunisia, Mozambique and Ghana, attending both in person and virtually.

This year’s finalists will showcase research across 13 Eskom Expo categories, addressing issues that matter to them and their communities.

Many projects focus on health and wellbeing, exploring topics such as glucose regulation, gluten reduction, sleep apnoea and disease biomarkers, while others aim to boost learning and academic performance.

Increasingly, pupils are also investigating artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, applying them to disease diagnosis and solutions for people with disabilities.

Eskom Development Foundation acting chief executive Mologadi Motshele said these projects showed how young researchers used science and innovation to tackle real world challenges and improve lives.

“Every project that reaches the Eskom Expo International Science Fair started with a young person asking a question and having the opportunity to explore it,” Motshele said.

“Through Eskom’s investment in the Eskom Expo, we are helping learners develop the research, problem-solving and communication skills that will serve them well beyond the competition.

“Importantly, we are creating pathways for young people, especially girls and learners from previously disadvantaged communities, to access STEMI opportunities.

“When a learner’s idea can progress from their school or community to a national platform, and potentially to winning a bursary or an international science fair, we see the real impact of investing in young scientific talent.”

Millions of rand in prizes and opportunities await at the fair, including bursaries, cash prizes, laptops, tablets and special awards from organisations committed to developing young scientific talent.

Siemens Energy will fund two higher education bursaries worth about R1.35m over four years.

For the first time, the ISF will honour mentors through a new mentor award.

The winner will join the Eskom Expo delegation at the Beijing Youth Science Creation Competition (BYSCC) in March 2027.

A range of technology prizes will also be awarded to outstanding participants, with laptops and tablet computers sponsored by Eskom, FFS Refiners, Trisim Logistics, Berea Plumbers, CambriLearn, the National Institute for Theoretical and Computational Sciences (NITheCS), the South African Environmental Observation Network (SAEON), Siemens and Siemens Energy.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty said: “As the Eskom Expo embarks on the International Science Fair (ISF), we celebrate the creativity, resilience and determination of young scientists from across SA and 11 other nations.

“This platform showcases not only groundbreaking ideas but also the spirit of innovation that can transform communities and inspire global solutions.

“The ISF is a testament to the power of education, mentorship, and collaboration in shaping future leaders.

“We thank Eskom for making all this possible, and we commend every learner, teacher, mentor and volunteer whose dedication has brought us to this moment, and we look forward to witnessing extraordinary discoveries that will echo far beyond our borders.”

The Eastern Cape participants include:

Nelson Mandela Bay:

Achuma Mdingi, Ndzondelelo High School;

Athandile Tshotyana, Solomon Mahlangu Senior Secondary School;

Ayakhanya Ngece, Curro Westbrook;

Cayzen Haupt, Paterson High School;

Eryne Rondganger, Alexander Road High School;

Hein Victor, Cape Recife High School;

Layla Ahmed, Curro Westbrook;

Liam Blignault, Framesby High School;

Miley de Villiers, Sunridge Primary School;

Nathan Benade, Daniel Pienaar THS; and

Tayden Dewkumar, Curro Westbrook.

Makhanda:

Daniel Czeredrecki-Schmidt, Graeme College;

Jedd Youthed, Graeme College;

Ovayo Gcwabe, Victoria Girls’ High School; and

Rachel de la Mare, Victoria Girls’ High School.

KuGompo City:

Akhonke Rulashe, St Thomas Private School;

Anaishe Chimbwanda, Hudson Park High School;

Milani Mjiji, Port Rex Technical High School;

Milani Spani, Byletts High School; and

Uthimna Mavatulana, SW Mbanga Junior Secondary School.

Mthatha: