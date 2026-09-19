Gqeberha mourns coach Brian Elliot's lasting legacy

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The late Brian Elliot, renowned Gqeberha swimming coach and founder of Aquabear Swim Club

Renowned Gqeberha swimming coach and Aquabear Swim Club founder Brian Wing Elliot has been remembered as a family man whose influence extended far beyond the swimming pool.

Elliot died on Thursday, surrounded by his family. He was 79.

His daughter, Jacqueline, said while generations of swimmers knew her father as “Coach”, his family always came first.

“Above all else, he was a family man.

“For all that he achieved in swimming, his family always came first.

“He was a devoted husband, father and Papa, and someone who instinctively put other people before himself.

“He was incredibly kind and generous with his time and was highly regarded by people from all walks of life because of the way he treated them,” she said.

Elliot had recently been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer.

His health deteriorated rapidly following complications during treatment, and he spent his final days in hospital with his family.

For his family, the most important thing is not the circumstances of his death but the extraordinary 79 years that came before it and the enormous number of lives he touched during those years.

Elliot leaves behind his wife, son, two daughters, two daughter-in-laws, five grandchildren and one great-grandchild, as well as two brothers, one sister and his much-loved fur baby, Teddy Elliot.

Swimming was deeply rooted in Elliot’s family.

His grandfather, Teddy, was a swimmer, while his father, Peter, was an accomplished SA swimmer who later coached SA swimmers.

After achieving considerable success as a swimmer himself, Elliot followed in his father’s footsteps and began coaching.

He represented SA in 1967 and 1969 and founded Aquabear Swim Club in 1972, going on to spend decades developing swimmers.

Elliot’s influence also continued within his own family, with his grandson, Dante, following in his footsteps.

Elliot personally coached his grandson, leading to Dante representing SA in Mauritius earlier in 2026.

“What made him special was that coaching was never simply about producing fast swimmers,” Jacqueline said.

“He encouraged people, believed in them, and taught them to keep going and to give their best.

“Those lessons extended far beyond the swimming pool.

“The response we have received since his passing, including messages from people around the world whose lives he touched, has made the extent of that legacy very clear to our family.

“He was respected not only for his knowledge and achievements in swimming, but for his kindness, humour and genuine investment in people.”

A celebration of Elliot’s life will be held on Saturday at midday at The Brian Elliot Hall at Brylin School.

Members of the swimming community, friends and the public are welcome to attend.

Parking is available in Eucalyptus Street, Fairview.

The family has encouraged those attending to wear blue and/or yellow — the colours of Elliot’s swim club.

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