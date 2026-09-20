Ceramic artists explore 'roots' at Eastern Cape exhibition

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Ceramic artworks on display at the iiNgcambu exhibition, which explores artists’ connections to heritage, culture and personal experiences through clay

Four Eastern Cape ceramic artists have brought their personal stories, cultural heritage and experiences to life through the iiNgcambu Ceramic Exhibition at Alliance Française in Richmond Hill.

The exhibition, which opened in Gqeberha last week, features the work of Nomabaso Bedeshe, Sinethemba Xola, Amanda Heshu and Ayanda Mji.

It runs until October 17.

The name iNgcambu, an isiXhosa word meaning “roots”, speaks to both physical and symbolic connections to the earth, heritage and the experiences that shape us.

Through clay, the exhibition explores how these roots influence and nourish creative practices, connecting artists to their histories, identities and the world around them.

For Mji, a multidisciplinary artist and founder of Aya’s Ceramic Studio, inspiration comes from the people and landscapes around her.

Her work incorporates traditional patterns and Ukuchokoza, reflecting identity and her connection to Xhosa heritage.

“I’m fascinated by my surroundings, people and landscapes.

“These influences come through when I design the artworks,” she said.

“They mean I’m connected to my ancestors, especially when I’m designing the artworks.

“Freedom and a messenger of peace and love. To be disciplined, respect my career more, and continue living my art dream with love.

“My artworks are unique, hand-built, Eastern Cape signature or rooted, functional, storytelling and one-of-a-kind, no duplicates.”

Bedeshe is a curator who draws heavily on her Xhosa culture, using faces and rondavels carved into vessels and wall hangings.

Her collection celebrates her lineage while carrying a message to her community.

“The elephant bowl is a symbol of strength, especially the strength of a woman.

“The three legs are derived from the Xhosa legged pot.

“No matter the size of the pot, it is fitted on three legs that are strong enough to carry the weight.

“Being part of the iiNgcambu Exhibition is so significant to me.

“It means reinstating myself as a ceramics artist, after 20 years of being absorbed by administration,” Bedeshe said.

Heshu, a museum educator, explores memory, vulnerability and resilience through organic clay forms inspired by seeds, roots, bark and cocoons.

“The material records every mark, scar, crack, and texture created during the making process.

“Like clay, we are all shaped by our experiences, and those experiences leave their mark on us.

“What fascinates me most is the transformation.

“Clay begins soft and vulnerable, but through time and fire it becomes strong.

“For me, that process speaks about resilience, growth, and becoming,” Heshu said.

Xola, an educator, explores memory, spirituality and domestic experiences.

“Many of his sculptures are named after women who have influenced his creative journey, while doily patterns remind him of his mother and her appreciation of art.

“They remind me of my mother’s designs and how much she appreciated art.

“She was very patient and passionate about everything she did.

“That has influenced me to be patient and passionate about what I do.

“I use hand-building, including coiling and pinching, as construction techniques. It requires a lot of focus and patience,” Xola said.

The exhibition is open to the public, Monday to Friday.

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