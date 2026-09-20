Church scuffle in Motherwell highlights deepening division

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Church members protest in front of St Matthew’s Presbyterian Church in Motherwell on Saturday afternoon

A scuffle ensued between two elderly congregants in front of St Matthew’s Presbyterian Church in Motherwell on Saturday afternoon.

The church members nearly exchanged blows, but others quickly intervened and subdued the two women following a confrontation between splinter groups in Khalimanzi Street, Motherwell, shortly before 2pm.

Tension had been simmering after the leadership of the Uniting Presbyterian Church of Southern Africa (UPCSA) Central Cape Presbytery was refused entry to the church premises.

UPCSA also has congregants in Zimbabwe, Zambia and Namibia.

St Matthew’s falls under the Central Cape Presbytery, which has branches stretching from George to Bedford.

The scuffle started when an elderly woman wearing a black-and-white uniform attempted to grab a cellphone from another congregant dressed in black.

The congregant had been recording an impromptu caucus meeting held outside the church premises.

The meeting involved church leaders and Billy Nyityi, an elder leading the disgruntled group.

As the woman tried to snatch the phone, a struggle ensued and she was eventually led away.

The situation became increasingly tense as protesters demanded that their leaders leave.

The leaders eventually left slowly.

The stand-off between the congregants has divided the church.

Disgruntled congregants were protesting over allegations relating to financial mismanagement, a contractual disagreement concerning the Rev Xolisa Mashibini’s term and poor governance.

They had decided to prevent their leaders from accessing the facility to announce that Mashibini’s contract had been extended.

Nyityi’s group, largely dressed in black, had gathered at the entrance earlier, waiting for the leadership to arrive.

They protested and blocked access to the church.

Central Cape Presbytery moderator minister Izak Williams declined to comment on the allegations made by the disgruntled group.

He referred questions to Vuyani Maguga, the clerk of a structure called the session, which is responsible for governance, spiritual oversight and the day-to-day administration of the local congregation.

Maguga also said he was not in a position to comment until the national leadership had been informed.

Attempts to obtain comment from Mashibini were unsuccessful.

The Herald has seen a report compiled by a commission of inquiry appointed by the pastoral team in May to investigate the allegations.

The commission met Mashibini and the two groups in May.

According to the report, those opposed to Mashibini recommended that his contract be terminated, that the session structure be disbanded and that a leadership workshop be held.

During its investigation, the commission found divisions and factions within the congregation.

“These divisions appear to have contributed to ongoing conflict, misunderstandings and a lack of unity among members, negatively affecting the spiritual wellbeing and harmony of the church community,” the report states.

The commission also identified alleged weaknesses in leadership among some elders.

“This has adversely affected communication, decision-making, conflict management, and the overall unity and effectiveness of the congregation.”

The commission further noted several instances in which interactions among elders reportedly reflected a lack of mutual respect.

“Certain behaviours were considered inappropriate for individuals serving in leadership positions within the church,” the report states.

“Respectful communication and conduct remain essential for maintaining and fostering Christian fellowship.”

The report states that the commission received allegations relating to the possible misuse and mismanagement of church funds and a lack of transparency.

“There is a clear need for improved financial accountability, regular reporting and responsible stewardship of church resources.”

It further refers to a group commonly known as the “Big Seven”, with concerns raised about its involvement in church affairs and decision-making processes.

“The commission noted that the existence of such informal groupings may create perceptions of favouritism, exclusion and unequal influence, thereby contributing to further division within the congregation.”

The commission also observed what it described as a concerning lack of empathy and pastoral care among certain elders.

“Reports were received alleging that some elders have attended church services and meetings while under the influence of alcohol,” the report states.

Nyityi said they learnt about Saturday’s meeting while the dispute remained unresolved to their satisfaction.

He said the meeting had initially been scheduled for Sunday, a decision which was allegedly taken without consulting all congregants.

“We said there won’t be any announcement. They are complicit in looking after bread-and-butter issues of the reverend,” Nyityi said.

He said they had petitioned the UPCSA general assembly, which is the highest decision-making structure.

Nyityi said 74 signatories had been submitted and that the petition was also shared with the UPCSA’s Assembly Administrative Review Panel (AARP), which reports to the assembly.

He said they were fed up with the church leadership for allegedly failing to resolve their grievances.

“We are here today against an action taken by the presbytery of the Central Cape and the AARP of the general assembly to impose the Rev Mashibini on us.

“He started his contract in June 2023.”

The three-year contract came to an end on May 31.

As part of the internal process, Nyityi said there was consultation with congregants to vote on whether the contract should be extended.

“This was raised in June last year and we objected.”

In January, another reverend was sent to conduct a vote.

“People asked why we were voting. The session should have agreed and then brought it to the congregation, but there was no agreement within the session and that cannot be bypassed.”

Nyityi alleged that the renewal of Mashibini’s contract was done “with malfeasance” through the manipulation and circumvention of church policies and procedures by the reverend and the presbytery team on February 14.

“They approved that in the absence of the congregation and the elders that were there.

“Normally, the presbytery must be there to confirm whether the status of the reverend is agreed on by the session and the congregation.

“But that was not verified. They approved it nevertheless.”

Following their complaints, Nyityi said a pastoral team was appointed.

“It came with positive findings on the concerns that we have but the presbytery appointed the commission to do an investigation in May.

“That was supposed to be finalised before the end of the contract.

“But that commission dragged its feet so that it went over to June.

“A decision was taken in June that his contract must be ended because he and the session clerk [allegedly] misled the presbytery,” he said.

Nyityi said though the presbytery decided in June to terminate the contract, the AARP of the general assembly stopped it from implementing the decision.

“Despite that, the presbytery continued to implement the decision because it didn’t see any prospects that he would win.

“Unfortunately when our appeal returned, it was in his favour.

“The congregation was not happy and we are still not happy.

“We’re the majority that says enough is enough.”

Nyityi said there had not been a single congregation meeting or annual general meeting in three years at which they were informed about the congregation’s funds.

He said the church had bought a plot opposite the church with the intention of building a hall and creche.

“Nothing has happened.

“We want to build a hall and creche there so that it supports the generation of income for the church but he did nothing.”

He also disputed claims concerning the purchase of a mission.

“His puppets are claiming that the mission was bought by him. That’s [an alleged] lie.

“That mission was bought by me and elder Jenje without him knowing.”

Nyityi alleged that church funds were drained while Mashibini stayed in Bluewater Bay.

“He drained our funds by staying in Bluewater Bay.

“He started staying here around October last year.

“He couldn’t stay in the location but his congregation is here.”

He said the church paid R14,000 for Mashibini’s rental in Bluewater Bay but that, after complaints surfaced, he moved out in about October to live in the mission in the area.

Nyityi also alleged the church women paid R60 each towards Mashibini’s groceries, while he reportedly earned about R40,000 a month.

For the past three years, he claimed, the church had not been able to conduct its community outreach programmes.

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