Flying Squad swoop on suspect after Gqeberha church robbery

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An Isuzu bakkie was seized after a shootout between police and a group of suspects who allegedly robbed a church in Gqeberha at the weekend

A swift response by members of the Gqeberha Flying Squad resulted in the arrest of a 19-year-old suspect and the recovery of two firearms and ammunition after a robbery at a church in New Brighton.

Flying Squad members responded to information at about 10pm on Saturday about a group of suspects allegedly armed with firearms who were travelling in a maroon Isuzu bakkie.

The officers proceeded to Mama Street, New Brighton, where they spotted the vehicle with about four occupants.

As the police approached, the suspects stopped, got out of the vehicle and allegedly opened fire on the officers before fleeing in different directions.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said one of the officers returned fire at the intersection of Avenue B and Mama Street.

“One suspect was apprehended and a firearm was recovered after he dropped it while attempting to flee.

“A second firearm was recovered from the backyard of a nearby house where another suspect had allegedly fled.

“No police members were injured.”

Janse van Rensburg said preliminary investigations linked the suspects to a robbery at a church in Stofile Street, New Brighton.

Church personnel preparing for the Sunday service were allegedly robbed of an undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones.

The suspects then fled in the bakkie.

Police recovered a 9mm Taurus firearm with its serial number filed off, a magazine and two live 9mm rounds, as well as a 7.65mm firearm, a magazine and two live rounds.

The bakkie, catering equipment and tools and two cellphones were also recovered.

The arrested suspect faces charges including attempted murder, armed robbery and hijacking, business robbery and the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court this week.

Police are searching for the remaining suspects.

The Independent Police Investigative Directive was notified of the incident, Janse van Rensburg said.

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