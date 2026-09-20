Mantashe asks ANC supporters to 'forgive' delivery failures

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ANC national chair Gwede Mantashe’s electioneering efforts in the Eastern Cape suffered setbacks in two crucial regions at the weekend.

Delays, organisational challenges and the rainy weather conspired to put a damper on proceedings.

Mantashe had initially been scheduled to address party supporters in the Sarah Baartman region at the Indoor Sports Centre in Makhanda on Friday.

However, the meeting was instead held at the Noluthando Community Hall in Joza township.

An ANC regional member told party members, including Mantashe, that the leadership had opted for the smaller venue due to the rain and because the Indoor Sports Centre had been double-booked.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, Mantashe was unable to address congregants from the podium at St Barnabas Church in Kwazakhele on Sunday afternoon but spoke to them from the floor.

He later gave a brief interview outside the church before returning inside.

He was accompanied by Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe, who did not address the congregation.

St Barnabas is part of the Uniting Presbyterian Church in Southern Africa.

According to the ANC schedule, Mantashe was expected to arrive at St Barnabas at 9am, conduct a door-to-door programme from 10am, and address supporters at the local community hall at 3.15pm.

However, he arrived almost an hour late and skipped the door-to-door programme.

When he left the church at about 1pm, he went to the local community hall, where he was scheduled to address ANC supporters for lunch.

At about 1pm, an ANC member announced to those gathered outside the church that when Mantashe and Lobishe left, they would visit households separately and thereafter have lunch at about 2pm.

However, when the two leaders exited the church, they got into their cars and the convoy proceeded directly to the local community hall, leaving a large group of supporters behind.

Another ANC member who was part of Mantashe’s contingent told The Herald outside the church that Mantashe could not address congregants from the podium because the church had indicated that its planned special event on the day had a “long programme”.

Congregants from various denominations attended the event and meals had been prepared for visitors.

After being interviewed by the SABC, Mantashe returned to the church hall, where Rev Zukisani Sontashe asked him to indicate what his contribution to the church would be.

Speaking from the floor, Mantashe said he had placed R1,000 in the offering plate.

During his talk, Mantashe did not directly urge congregants to vote for the ANC in the November 4 local elections.

Appearing cautious, he merely noted that elections were coming and members of the church were voters.

Mantashe said he was in favour of the church remaining independent and that it should guard against being captured by the state.

His presence at the church, Mantashe said, should not be viewed as campaigning, and that it was the norm for party leaders to visit various churches during the election period.

He said he also attended church on Sundays.

While addressing ANC supporters at the Noluthando Hall, Mantashe repeatedly asked them to forgive the party for falling short on delivery.

Referring to critics’ claims that the ANC’s manifesto amounted to a catalogue of empty promises, Mantashe said the party’s election programme was made up of “commitments” and “not promises”.

“When we made mistakes, we came to you and admitted to them,” he said.

He urged supporters to forgive the ANC and not join new political parties, which he said would take 30 years to learn about governance, as the ANC had done.

He said the party had decided to enlist councillor candidates who were matriculants because councils lacked capacity.

Mantashe said the ANC had discovered that some councillors could not read the agenda for meetings and would copy the voting patterns of their comrades, to the detriment of the party.

Some representatives would bring their agenda packages to council meetings still sealed.

He criticised those who had hurled insults at ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula over the party’s failure to meet the Electoral Commission’s deadline for the submission of candidate lists in some municipalities, saying only 3% had failed to make the deadline.

Turning to the ANC’s government achievements in education, Mantashe said: “If a child does not go to school in this generation, it is their choice.

“Every child has a right to develop to their full potential, irrespective of the economic conditions of their family.”

He said the government had, for the past 30 years, provided no-fee education for pupils at public schools, and had established the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to assist students.

The government had also provided child support grants to needy families.

Mantashe kicked off his campaign in Alicedale in the Sarah Baartman region on Friday.

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