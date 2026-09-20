Two double murders rock Nelson Mandela Bay

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Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend

A man and his wife were shot dead in front of their eight-year-old child on Friday night in the first of two double murders in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend.

The second shooting, which claimed the lives of a man and a woman, took place on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said Kwazakhele detectives were investigating both incidents, which were not linked.

Police responded to a complaint of a shooting in Mango Street, Kwazakhele, at about 7.30pm on Friday.

A 47-year-old man had been shot while travelling in a vehicle with his 45-year-old wife and their eight-year-old child.

“On arrival, police found the body of the man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle.

“His wife, who had sustained serious injuries, was transported to Livingstone Hospital in a private vehicle, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

“The eight-year-old child was not injured.”

Van Rensburg said the motive for the shooting had not been established.

In the second incident, at about 10.05am on Saturday, Kwazakhele police responded to a complaint in Salamntu Street, Nqantosi.

“On arrival, police spoke to a community member who reported that at about 1am, gunshots were heard in the area.

“Later in the morning, community members entered a shack and discovered the bodies of a 29-year-old man and a woman.”

Janse van Rensburg said the man was lying on the floor, while the woman was found seated on a couch.

Both had sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead at the scene.

“The names of the deceased will be released once they have been formally identified,” she said.

People with information that could assist the investigation are urged to contact Lieutenant-Colonel Jasper Dippenaar on 082-697-6227, Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or provide information anonymously via the MySAPS App.

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