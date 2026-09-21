Battiss Art Festival mixes colour, culture, community

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The Battiss Art Festival in KwaNojoli (Somerset East) aims to raise funds for the non-profit Walter Battiss Art Museum

A combination of colour, creativity and community spirit will round out Heritage Month in the the historic Eastern Cape town of KwaNojoli (formerly Somerset East) as it hosts the Battiss Art Festival.

This year’s instalment from September 24 to 27, brings together artists, musicians, crafters, volunteers and the wider community under the guiding belief of “Art for all”.

In addition to sharing in the creativity of the region, the four-day event aims to raise funds for the Walter Battiss Art Museum, a non-profit institution dedicated to making art accessible to everyone.

The event organisers said the celebration was more than an arts event and served as an illustration of a community coming together to invest in the future of art and culture in KwaNojoli.

“We believe every human being is creative, and that art has the power to heal a community,” a Battiss Art Museum statement said.

“Art for all is not simply a slogan for us. It is a vision for what we want the museum and our community to become.”

The event will see dozens of local artisans creating handmade products for the arts and crafts market, while local musicians will take to the stage for the open-air music concert.

“The museum hopes to expand its programmes and opportunities in the years ahead, creating greater access to art, education, exhibitions, workshops and creative experiences for people of all ages and backgrounds.

“But achieving that vision depends on building a sustainable future for the museum.”

The festival’s featured artist for 2026 is SA mixed-media artist OKAJ, real name Jako Pretorius.

Based on the West Coast, OKAJ works across colour, texture, and mixed media to explore the complexities of the human psyche and the evolving experience of being human.

“The work assembles disparate pieces — colour, mark, gesture — into something that holds together not in spite of its fragmentation, but because of it,” OKAJ said.

The Battiss Art Festival celebrates professional artists alongside local and emerging creatives, musicians and ordinary community members.

Visitors can expect a programme that celebrates visual art, handmade crafts, live music and the unique character of KwaNojoli — creating opportunities for people to encounter art in welcoming, accessible and unexpected ways.

“Every ticket, purchase, donation and visit contributes to the future of the museum.

“By supporting the Battiss Art Festival, visitors are not simply attending an event.

“They are helping protect a cultural space and enabling the museum to continue developing programmes that bring art, creativity and opportunity to the community.

“Come for the art. Stay for the community. Support creativity.”