Bay church leaders urge voters to look beyond party loyalty

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Church leaders from across Nelson Mandela Bay have joined forces to urge voters to scrutinise candidates’ character, competence and track records ahead of the November 4 local government elections

A coalition of Nelson Mandela Bay church leaders has urged voters to look beyond party loyalty and evaluate councillor candidates based on character, competence and accountability ahead of the local government elections

In a direct approach ahead of the November 4 poll, the churches have also challenged parties to explain why their candidates are fit to serve on the council.

The initiative, which the churches say is strictly non-partisan, has been endorsed by senior leaders from churches and Christian organisations across the Bay.

Their statement, titled A Christian Public Witness, says Christians should vote responsibly and assess candidates and parties on honesty, wisdom, competence, accountability and commitment to service rather than status.

The statement is backed by churches representing the Anglican Church of Southern Africa’s Gqeberha Diocese, Catholic Diocese of Gqeberha, Methodist Church of Southern Africa, the Presbyterian Church, the Eastern Cape DRC, Vineyard Churches SA, African Faith Mission and several independent churches.

But the statement goes beyond a call to participate in the election, offering a blunt assessment of the conditions that can lead to municipal failure.

The church leaders say local government can fail when political loyalty is placed above competence, when public office becomes a reward for political loyalty, when accountability is weak and when personal or party interests are put before residents.

They also warn against leaders protecting political allies, tolerating poor performance or using public resources for private gain.

“Concerned church leaders across Nelson Mandela Bay have identified the elections as an important priority for churches in our metro this year,” the statement reads.

“We therefore share the statement as a resource for churches and their members.”

The churches say poor municipal governance has consequences beyond council chambers, affecting the economy and residents.

They highlight unreliable electricity, water interruptions, broken streetlights and neglected infrastructure as failures that can undermine businesses, employment, safety and household wellbeing.

The statement takes aim at voter apathy, acknowledging that many residents have lost trust after years of broken promises, poor services and political instability.

However, the churches argue that staying away from the polls will not solve the problem.

“Not voting does not punish poor leadership — it protects it and weakens accountability,” the statement reads.

The churches say voters should assess ward candidates on their understanding of their communities and their ability to represent residents, while scrutinising PR lists for people with the knowledge and experience required to govern the metro.

They also called for greater attention to women, saying they should not be included on candidate lists to create the appearance of representation, but should be placed in positions from which they can realistically be elected, and where their experience and leadership can influence municipal priorities.

The church leaders said that their intervention was not an endorsement of any political party or candidate.

Instead, they said they aimed to help Christians and other voters make informed choices based on biblical values, reliable information and concern for the wellbeing of the whole city.

“Show up, use your vote and encourage others to do the same,” the statement reads.

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