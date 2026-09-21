Crowded ballot sets up fierce Bay fight

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Thirty-eight political parties and nine independent candidates will contest Nelson Mandela Bay’s 120 council seats in the November 4 local government elections

The battle lines have been drawn for control of Nelson Mandela Bay, with 38 political parties and nine independent candidates vying for seats as the race to govern the metro heats up ahead of the local government elections.

The IEC’s certified list sets the stage for a clash of mayoral heavyweights, with incumbent Babalwa Lobishe and three others who have worn the chains of office — Retief Odendaal, Zanoxolo Wayile and Gary van Niekerk — entering the electoral fray.

Wayile tops the SACP’s list as the party breaks with its longstanding practice of campaigning for the ANC.

Also entering the fray are national political figures such as the EFF’s Sinawo Thambo.

Joining the battle for City Hall is the controversial former municipal housing boss and former acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu, under the MK party banner.

Another familiar face seeking a seat is former municipal corporate services boss Mod Ndoyana, who later served as strategic adviser to then deputy mayor Luxolo Namette and now tops the AIM’s PR list.

With the ANC and DA each winning 48 seats in 2021, smaller parties have wielded considerable influence in a succession of unstable coalitions.

The ANC secured 37 wards and 11 PR seats, and the DA took 23 wards and 25 PR seats.

The 13 parties represented in the metro’s 120-seat council are the ANC, DA, EFF, NA, ACDP, FF+, DOP, PA, AIC, PAC, AIM, GOOD and UDM.

Former Motherwell councillor Morgan Tshaka tops the ANC’s PR list, ahead of incumbent mayor Lobishe.

Despite topping the ANC’s PR list, Tshaka is not on the party’s four-person mayoral shortlist, which comprises Andile Lungisa, Lobishe, Xolani Vela and Ntombi Nama.

Odendaal, an MPL, leads the DA’s list.

Deputy mayor Van Niekerk heads the NA list.

Political fragmentation is likely to deny any party an outright majority in Nelson Mandela Bay.

However, analysts believe the DA enters the election in a stronger position than its rivals, partly because of its record at the helm of previous coalitions.

Nelson Mandela University political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast said the era of one-party dominance in the metro was over, with the ANC’s grip on power significantly weakened.

“The ANC is no longer hegemonic.

“In fact, it has taken a back seat based on its last electoral performance.

“There won’t be an outright winner here because of the fragmentation of the political environment.”

Breakfast said the DA also faced competition for its support base, particularly in the northern areas.

“The DA draws support from former white suburbs, but the bulk of its votes come from the northern areas,” Breakfast said.

“There has been an argument in some of those communities that the DA comes during elections, but once elections are over, it disappears.

“Parties such as Van Niekerk’s NA and the PA weaken the DA because they are all fishing in the same pond.

“To some extent, this makes democracy exciting and vibrant, but it means we must expect a coalition government.”

University of Johannesburg political analyst Prof Mcebisi Ndletyana said the DA was better positioned than its rivals, largely because of its performance while leading the metro’s coalition government.

“There weren’t too many controversies about the DA,” he said.

By contrast, Ndletyana said, the ANC lacked a convincing campaign message or a record it could confidently put before voters.

“They don’t have a viable message or a viable campaign.

“To stand a good chance of making gains, you need to tell what you have done.

“Unfortunately, there is nothing for them to point to.”

Ndletyana said former mayor Wayile stood a reasonable chance of securing a seat for the SACP.

“Wayile has distinguished credentials and a fairly clean record compared with the rest.

“The question for the Communist Party, even though it is now contesting independently, is whether it can distinguish itself from the mediocrity and malfeasance associated with the ANC.

“It has been part of the ANC, so it cannot easily escape blame.”

Meanwhile, Lance Grootboom leads the ACDP’s list, Bill Harington tops the FF+ and Bradley Murray takes first place for the PA.

Sinebonga Kwatsha tops the DOP’s list, while former acting mayor Thsonono Buyeye leads the AIC’s.

Bassie Kamana leads the PAC’s list, Lawrence Troon heads GOOD’s, and Namette takes the UDM’s top spot.

Former DOP councillor Thukela Zumani heads the Mayibuye Civic Movement’s list, while former GOOD regional leader Siyanda Mayana takes the top spot for People’s Power.

The nominations also reveal some unusual patterns.

COPE lists Mpatheli Terrence Pikoli as its sole PR candidate and its ward candidate in all 60 wards.

The Organic Humanity Movement also lists Janice de Klerk as its sole PR candidate and ward candidate in all 60 wards.

The name Sakhumzi Dukwe appears for AIM and the Christ Kingdom Party.

AIM lists him for wards 4 and 19, while the Christ Kingdom Party lists him fifth on its PR list and for wards 47, 48 and 49.

Further down the lists are other familiar names, including former DA councillor and MP Renaldo Gouws, who appears fourth on the FF+ PR list and is also its candidate in Ward 5.

The DA’s list includes familiar faces such as Rano Kayser, Gustav Rautenbach, Werner Senekal and Annette Lovemore.

Morne Steyn appears at number 93 on its PR list, without a ward nomination.

Ward 5 councillor Terri Stander does not appear among the metro’s candidates.

Familiar ANC figures seeking a return to council include speaker Eugene Johnson at number six on the party’s PR list, chief whip Wandisile Jikeka at 15 and former deputy mayor Buyelwa Mafaya at 21.

But Lungisa, who emerged as an early frontrunner in the party’s branch nominations, does not appear on either its PR or ward candidate lists for the metro.

Lungisa has approached the Gauteng high court to have his removal from the ANC’s Nelson Mandela Bay candidate list declared unlawful.

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