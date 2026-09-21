Daredevil Run rallies men against prostate cancer

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Hollard Daredevil Run on October 23 is aimed at raising awareness about prostate cancer and the importance of screening

The Hollard Daredevil Run returns to SA with a renewed call to action for men to prioritise their health and get screened.​

The October 23 event, launched during Prostate Cancer Awareness Month in September, serves as an opportunity to raise awareness and encourage early detection about a disease that affects millions of men globally.

According to the specialised cancer research agency of the World Health Organisation, Globocan, prostate cancer is now the most common cancer in SA.

It is also the second mostly deadly cancer in South African men after lung cancer.

A new 2026 SA study by researchers from Walter Sisulu University found that late presentation of prostate cancer remains a widespread challenge, highlighting gaps in early detection, delayed referrals and limited access to prostate-specific antigen testing.

Hollard SA’s head of experiential marketing, Adél Kriel, said awareness initiatives such as the Prostate Cancer Foundation’s Suit Up September campaign and the annual Hollard Daredevil Run played an important role in getting more men talking about prostate cancer, understanding their personal risk and taking action when it comes to screening.

Kriel said funds raised through the Hollard Daredevil Run, which takes place on October 23, supported the work of the Prostate Cancer Foundation and the Cancer Association of SA (Cansa).

“Low awareness, limited access to screening and the life-saving potential of early detection are at the heart of the Hollard Daredevil Run.

“Too many SA men still know too little about prostate cancer, their personal risk and the importance of getting screened.

“We need to keep changing that conversation,” Kriel said.

The prostate is a small gland in men which is found just below the bladder.

Prostate Cancer Foundation of SA chief executive Andrew Oberholzer said early prostate cancer usually caused no symptoms, which was why screening was so important for early detection.

“Feeling healthy doesn’t necessarily mean that prostate cancer isn’t there, as the disease often develops without noticeable symptoms in its early stages,” Oberholzer said.

“Regular, age and risk appropriate PSA screening gives men a better chance of finding the disease early, when treatments are a potentially curable and outcomes are generally far better.”

Symptoms of advanced prostate cancer can include difficulty urinating, blood in the urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, bone pain, weakness or numbness in the legs or feet, unexplained weight loss and persistent fatigue.

Prostate cancer is not common in men under 40, but the risk increases with age.

It is recommended that men at higher risk for prostate cancer should go for an annual PSA screening from the age of 40.

“The message we want every SA man to hear is simple: Don’t wait for symptoms,” Oberholzer said.

“Prostate cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages, yet this is when the chances of successful treatment are highest.

“Know your risk, speak to your healthcare provider or local clinic and get screened.

“Early detection can save your life.”

For more information and registration details about the 2026 Hollard Daredevil Run, go to https://www.hollard.co.za/daredevilrun .