Good work, selflessness provide optimism during difficult times

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Thandolwethu Gaceni, 7, from Kariega with his mother, Tasha Klaas, 35, before his life-changing surgery

Despite the regular reports about crime, vandalism, infrastructure challenges and rising unemployment, there are also always stories that provide a glimmer of hope.

This newspaper has regularly featured the excellent work done by the Smile Foundation, and late last week we reported on little Thandolwethu Gaceni, seven, from Kariega, who was among the 15 patients who recently received specialised reconstructive surgery at Provincial Hospital in Gqeberha as part of the foundation’s Surgical Programme.

He was born with microtia, a condition in which the external ear is small and underdeveloped.

For Thandolwethu and his mother, Tasha Klaas, 35, the procedure marked the beginning of a long-awaited journey towards reconstructing his ear and young life.

The doctors and support staff who regularly give up their time to make life easier for children like Thandolwethu should be commended.

The foundation has been operating for 26 years and has assisted more than 4,000 families and patients through its programmes.

It operates at 17 hospitals countrywide, with the Gqeberha programme forming part of its broader national surgical work.

In another positive story last week, Gqeberha-based Northwood Children’s Hospice, which assists young people with life-limiting illnesses, received a big boost in the form of a R50,000 donation, which will help the nonprofit organisation to spread the mission for more needy youth in the region.

The hospice, spread across No 6 and No 9 Northwood Road in Mount Croix, also provides support for the children’s loved ones at every stage of the journey.

Maureen Lamb started Northwood in 2009, growing out of St Francis Hospice’s community work, with the goal to provide pain and symptom management, home-based care, nutritional support and bereavement counselling to children and their families.

The hospice also houses special needs educational support and skills development programmes, helping more than 1,200 children and 800 young adults.

It is encouraging to note that, even when times are tough, there are excellent organisations and projects that still exist in Nelson Mandela Bay, providing a reminder that the outlook is not always as bleak as imagined.

And it is important that support is shown to the heroes who provide a helping hand to those who need it most.