Knysna housing plan approved for lower income workers

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After years of fighting with the municipality to provide land for the working class to build houses, the Knysna housing committee has finally won.

This comes after Knysna mayor Thando Matika announced approval of the Erf 3339 development.

​The housing needs of lower to middle-income earners were reinforced at a council meeting on June 5 when the alienation of Erf 3339 in Fisherhaven was approved at a significantly reduced rate.

About three months later, the project’s final handover took place in the Knysna council meeting chambers.

“The resolution marked a conscious shift away from rigid market-based pricing that excludes most residents, towards a policy that recognises the need for affordable accommodation that caters for Knysna’s workforce — teachers, nurses, municipal workers and others who fall into the so-called ‘missing middle’,” Matika said.

“By aligning with the Municipal Finance Management Act, the integrated human settlements policy and local socio-economic dynamics, council is prioritising economic fairness and community upliftment over short-term financial gain.”

Matika said after years of delays and stalled plans, the council rescinded a previous resolution dated October 26 2023.

“We voted in favour of alienating the land at a markedly lower value.

“This decision marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to address the housing needs of lower to middle-income earners.”

Other terms of the approval that formed part of the resolution included the requirement for a development application inclusive of environmental exemption to be submitted in terms of the Spatial Planning and Management Act, 201.

Knysna activist Siyabulela Kolanisi was among those who supported a group of residents who had planned to insert illegal structures, due to the frustration of not having land in Knysna.

“We are happy with the new developments,” Kolanisi said.

“Our only wish is for this project to benefit people who are in need of it, not government officials and municipality workers only.

“The process should be fair and transparent, with all community members aware, through public participation and all social media platforms.”

The project will use an all-inclusive waiting list to ensure a fair and equitable administrative process.

The allocation of erven will be split into plot and plan, FLISP and GAP housing.

The municipality’s initial contribution for environmental approval, land use applications and community facilitation and administrative processes will be recouped from beneficiaries.

The FLISP subsidy scheme is for applicants whose income bracket is between R3,501 and R22,000.

The plot and plan sites will be available to applicants in the higher income bracket and only for first-time home buyers.

Matika said a rigorous screening process would ensure only qualifying applicants were approved.

“With property invasions looming, service infrastructure at risk of vandalism and frustrations brewing among overlooked communities, the timing of this intervention is critical,” Matika said.

“It affirms that equitable access to land is not a privilege, but a constitutional right, a right that this municipality is now actively working to uphold.”

The administration will be in contact with applicants who have previously registered on the waiting list.

The process is also open to new applicants.

For inquiries and more information on the project, contact the human settlements department at 40 Main Street, Knysna.