Rape survivors Alison Botha and Andy Kawa speak out after spate of killings in Ekurhuleni

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Rape survivor Andy Kawa has aired her views on the Ekurhuleni murders

Two of SA’s most recognised survivors of gender-based violence, Alison Botha and Andy Kawa, have spoken out about the nine women found dead around Ekurhuleni over the past two months.

Botha and Kawa were raped in Gqeberha, years apart.

Botha was also stabbed and left for dead.

She said while many people had not seen her face for a while, she needed to get in front of the camera with a message for the nation.

Botha had taken a break from the public eye after suffering health issues but wanted to speak out during SA’s time of crisis.

“For those of you who don’t know, I myself am a survivor of gender-based violence (GBV),” she said.

“Back in 1994, I was abducted by two men, sexually assaulted and then left for dead.

“I went on to talk about what had happened to me, in the hope that bringing awareness to the situation would help the crisis.

“But here we are, over 30 years later, and the GBV crisis in our country is no better — in fact, it’s worse.”

She said her message came at a critical time.

“These nine women’s lives were unfairly taken from them, in a brutal way.

“I was fortunate enough to survive what happened to me.

“But these women, just like many others in our country, were not so lucky.”

Kawa and her daughter, Celi-Vee Kawa, co-founders of the Kwanele-Enuf Foundation, said in a joint letter to The Herald that they were both triggered by the discovery of the bodies of nine women in Ekurhuleni since July.

The latest body was discovered in Dawn Park, Boksburg, on September 17.

Police have identified possible links between some of the cases and have intensified their investigation, but the mother and daughter said further forensic and investigative work was needed to establish the circumstances of each death and the extent to which the cases may be connected.

“Every woman who has been killed deserves justice, but a country that only responds after the bodies are found is not protecting anyone,” they wrote.

“Ending GBV and femicide requires the transformation of both our institutions and our society.”

Botha reflected on the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

“Do you remember at the time of Covid, the sense of urgency the government took, the restrictions that were placed on us for our own protection?” Botha said.

“And yet the chance of dying if you contracted Covid was, I think, a 1.8% chance.

“And we women are now living in a country where our chance of dying from GBV is over 40%.

“Where’s the sense of urgency?

“Where’s the action?

“We are tired. We are tired of always having to look over our shoulder everywhere we go.

“We’re tired of having to organise to go out in groups.

“I stand with all of you, women of SA, as we urge and insist that our leaders make impactful, long-lasting and real change.”

Kawa and Celi-Vee, who is also a lawyer, said once again, the immediate response from the government included warnings for women to be more vigilant, not to walk alone and to take greater precautions.

“Personal safety advice has its place, but we must be careful that it does not become a substitute for the protection women have a right to expect from the state and from society,” they said.

“Women cannot solve gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) by becoming more vigilant.

“We cannot investigate our own disappearances, process evidence, or connect patterns across jurisdictions.

“That is the role of functioning institutions and a functioning society.

“The SA Police Service has responded by increasing police visibility and intensifying investigations, with a multidisciplinary team mobilised on the cases and additional resources deployed to affected areas.

“That response is necessary, but this moment requires more than investigating individual deaths.

“It requires examining the systems, both institutional and societal, that are supposed to protect women before they become victims.

“Are missing person reports being investigated with urgency?

“Is information shared across jurisdictions?

“Are potentially connected cases identified early?

“Are forensic laboratories processing evidence quickly enough?

“Are investigators adequately resourced?

“Are known hotspots properly policed and lit?

“Are families supported, kept informed and treated with dignity throughout?”

They said these questions should be routine, not rare.

“SA has spent years developing policies, summits and commitments on GBVF.

“The question now is whether those commitments are translating into functioning institutions and safer communities.”

But the mother and daughter said GBVF was not only a policing crisis — it was also a societal crisis.

“The systems of policing must change, yes, but we cannot ask the police alone to solve a problem so deeply embedded throughout society.

“Violence against women is committed by people, and it can begin in the home, between partners, within families, and in the way children learn about relationships, power and gender long before it is ever perpetrated against a stranger.

“If we are serious about ending GBVF, we have to change the norms that allow violence against women to be normalised, accepted, excused or ignored.

“That change must begin in the home.

“Boys must be raised to understand that women are human beings deserving of dignity, not sexual objects or possessions.”

They said the conditions that created vulnerability, such as poverty, unemployment and social instability, needed to be addressed.

“None of these excuses violence.

“But if we aim to prevent violence, we have to understand the environments in which it occurs and invest not only in policing, but in families, children, education, economic opportunity, psychosocial support and healthy relationships.

“[Former president] Nelson Mandela’s words still hold: ‘Safety and security don’t just happen; they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in society, a life free of violence and fear’.”

They said SA needed more than another temporary response to another horrific incident.

“We need a sustained national movement to change the culture that allows GBVF to survive.

“The Kwanele-Enuf Zero Tolerance Campaign was created around precisely this principle: that every part of society must take responsibility for building a culture in which GBVF is neither normalised, accepted or ignored.”

Kawa said she introduced the campaign at universities, engaging young people in confronting GBVF and challenging the behaviours and attitudes that perpetuated it.

“The next step is to take Kwanele-Enuf beyond campuses and make it a national movement involving all members of society,” she said.

“It cannot be a campaign that appears for a day, a week or a month.

“It must be continuous, present every week for as long as it takes.

“Men and boys must be active participants.

“We must move from reaction to prevention, from promises to implementation, and from telling women how to avoid violence to confronting the people and systems responsible for preventing it.

“We must stop treating GBVF as a problem for the police alone and recognise that ending it requires the transformation of both our institutions and our society.

“The murders in Ekurhuleni must not become another cycle of outrage followed by silence.

“Every woman whose life has been taken deserves justice.

“Every family deserves answers.

“And every woman and girl in SA deserves to live without fear.

“GBVF must not be the norm.

“Nine women are dead.

“SA must decide whether this is the society we are willing to live in, and to leave to future generations.”

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