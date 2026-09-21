Salt Lake residents demand answers after 10-day blackout

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Salt Lake residents protest outside the Munelek electricity headquarters on Monday to demand an urgent solution to their electricity woes

Residents of Salt Lake in Gqeberha’s northern areas are demanding answers after experiencing a continuous electricity outage that has left the community without power for 10 days.

Residents marched to the Munelek electricity headquarters on Monday to demand an urgent solution to the problem.

Ward councillor Teslin Booysen said the community was close to losing hope.

“It is exactly 10 days now that the people of Salt Lake are suffering. The power went off at about 2pm on Saturday September 12.

“There was so much excitement with the Springboks playing the All Blacks later that afternoon, but my people did not have the opportunity to cheer for their heroes,” Booysen said.

He said the municipality arrived the next day to conduct testing and fault-finding, eventually locating the fault in a street in the suburb.

“However, ever since, power could not be restored.

“The community organised a tractor and a TLB to help with the process, but to no avail,” he said.

“The joints kept on failing. A temporary connection was made, but it blew up.”

Booysen called on the municipality to bring in outside experts if it did not have the necessary expertise to resolve the problem.

“We just feel if the municipality does not have the expertise to solve the problem, they must get experts from outside to come fix the problem.

“Just look at the situation in Summerstrand. When there was a problem with the pylons, they got outside help very quickly.

“Why can’t they also consider us as a matter of urgency?”

Booysen said vulnerable and elderly residents had been particularly badly affected by the outage.

He said some residents relied on insulin, nebulisers and ventilators, putting them in potentially life-threatening situations.

He also highlighted the impact of the prolonged outage on household food supplies, saying food stored in residents’ refrigerators had spoiled.

According to Booysen, many of those affected relied on state allowances and had limited access to food.

“There are three schools in the area and they could not use their printing machines to print exam papers.

“I kept on receiving calls from the principals of the schools on a daily basis with regard to information on the situation,” he said.

“We feel the municipality has failed us as a community. Honestly, we feel they could have more regard for us.”

Booysen said the community had also taken steps to support residents during the outage.

“We distributed food to the whole community. We also provided generators and petrol.”

The municipality’s electricity and energy directorate said in a statement that one joint needed to be repaired.

Additional resources had been made available to assist with the repair, but there was no timeframe for the restoration of the electricity supply.

The municipality apologised for the inconvenience and thanked residents for their patience and understanding.

The Herald