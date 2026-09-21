Sentencing delayed after sex offender Lategan ditches lawyer for top advocate

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Sentence proceedings for convicted sex offender Louis Lategan were postponed on Monday when he terminated the services of his advocate. He is pictured here at a previous court appearance

In an unexpected turn of events, convicted sex offender Louis Lategan terminated the services of his advocate just as sentence proceedings were due to get under way on Monday — and replaced him with one of the top legal representatives in the country.

As a result, the matter at the Makhanda high court had to be provisionally postponed to October 12.

Lategan’s new advocate, Annelene van den Heever, is currently representing Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala on attempted murder charges in the Johannesburg high court.

Earlier in the morning, Lategan, 43, spent more than half an hour consulting in court cells with his then-legal team, while the complainants and their families waited patiently in the hope that sentencing would eventually commence.

However, it was not to be as his then-advocate Gustav Joubert dropped the bombshell and informed judge Judith Roberson that he was no longer representing Lategan.

“My mandate has been terminated in this matter,” Joubert said.

Senior state advocate Nickie Turner had already indicated that the pre-sentencing report was ready.

Roberson had found Lategan guilty on a string of offences on Wednesday last week, including human trafficking and rape.

Lategan’s defence attorney, Danie Gouws, said Johannesburg-based Van den Heever had since been appointed to take over from Joubert.

Gouws said Van den Heever had requested a postponement to allow her time to have a discussion with Turner, go through the record of the trial proceedings, read the judgment, and to consult with Lategan and experts, including a forensic psychologist and psychiatrist.

An unimpressed Turner questioned why Van den Heever would not be in a position to argue in mitigation of sentence on October 12.

Turner said the delay would be an expensive exercise and that the complainants needed the matter to be brought to its finality.

She said she could not understand why Van den Heever needed to meet her — and was dismayed about her not being able to proceed with argument on the day.

Gouws said the latest appointment had been made at short notice.

Roberson shared Turner’s sentiments but eventually granted the request for a provisional court date pending a further postponement.

Gouws said Joubert had been prepared to proceed with sentencing arguments, but had only just been informed about Lategan’s family deciding to appoint a new advocate.

During the proceedings, Lategan appeared less relaxed than before his conviction.

He faces a prescribed minimum sentence of life behind bars.

Roberson had found the former businessman and farmer guilty of a range of crimes, which included trafficking all six of the young women he brought to his farm in Xamdeboo, formerly Aberdeen, to work as au pairs for his two minor children.

He was further found guilty of raping three of the women.

He was acquitted of the rapes of two women, and convicted of assaulting them instead.

The offences occurred between 2020 and 2023.

The complainants had been hired as au pairs on his farm after his divorce on August 6 2020.

He was also found guilty of common assault, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm involving minors, and the unlawful possession of firearm cartridges exceeding the prescribed legislative requirements.

The ages of the rape complainants ranged between 18 and 24.

In his defence, Lategan had accused his ex-wife and mother of his children of orchestrating the charges against him and plotting with the complainants during the trial.

Lategan also testified that he’d had consensual sex with the complainants.

However, Roberson rejected his version.

After Lategan’s conviction, a family member of his ex-wife said justice had prevailed.

As per his divorce agreement, Lategan was to have contact with his two children, including having them visit for brief periods on the farm.

But he was required to have an au pair present on the farm from the date of the divorce until January 31 2021 during the children’s visits.

He lived alone after his ex-wife moved back to Robert Sobukwe Town (formerly Graaff-Reinet).

At the beginning of 2020, before the divorce but after the separation, Lategan advertised on Facebook that he was looking for an au pair to work on the farm and take care of his children when they came to visit.

He also used the services of a recruitment agency.

He remains in custody.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, and others face 25 counts, including conspiracy to commit murder, money-laundering, and the attempted murders of actor and Matlala’s ex-girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

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