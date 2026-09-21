Top newsman and motoring writer Bobby Cheetham finishes final lap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former The Herald night editor and veteran motoring writer Bobby Cheetham, known as a top old school newsman from some of the best years of Eastern Cape journalism, has died.

Cheetham was one of a crew of journalists who migrated in the 1970s and 1980s to Newspaper House in then-Port Elizabeth from the Diamond Fields Advertiser (DFA) in Kimberley, where he was born.

He died of heart failure on Saturday in George, where he had moved after the death of his wife, Avryl, some years before. He was 79.

Susan Stead, a former assistant editor at The Herald and one of Cheetham’s oldest colleagues, said he had been a good friend to many.

“Bobby was an old school journalist. He had great integrity and was very meticulous.

“He was also a gentleman and was very proud of his family.

“He was cheerful and kind and had a lovely sense of humour.”

Cheetham’s son, Clive, said in a post on his father’s Facebook page on Sunday that his dad had always loved cars.

“His gift for writing about them made him a familiar name to readers across the Eastern Cape.

“Many of you knew him through his columns, from road tests, launches and time spent with colleagues in the industry.”

Former Volkswagen South Africa general manager communications Matt Genrich said on Monday Cheetham was at the top of his game as a motoring writer.

“He was a legend among the motoring press.

“He loved cars, he loved his job, and he loved meeting different people, driving fast and slow cars, and getting a good understanding of the industry.

“He was always respectful, he checked his facts, and he was an absolute pleasure to work with as a manufacturer.

“He will be missed as a very special human being.”

Veteran senior sub-editor and fellow motoring scribe Stephen Rowles said that as chief sub and then night editor, Cheetham had led from the front.

“He was a top newsman. He had excellent judgment and took no nonsense.

“As a motoring journalist, he had great institutional knowledge.”

Former news editor Pat Sydie said he first met Cheetham at the DFA, where Cheetham was the chief sub.

Later they both arrived at different times at Newspaper House, together with several other members of the DFA crew, including the late Bob Kernohan, a great friend of Cheetham’s.

Newspaper House was the home of the Evening Post, the Weekend Post and the predecessor to The Herald, the Eastern Province Herald.

Sydie said he had worked with Cheetham at the EP Herald in the subs department, and this working relationship continued when he moved across to the news desk and Cheetham became chief sub and then night editor.

“Bobby was also at that time doing a lot of motoring journalism and he would regularly attend events around SA and overseas.

“He always took his work very seriously and made sure things were done properly. He was a stickler for detail.

“He was also a very nice guy, and it’s very sad to hear that he has passed away.”

Gillian McAinsh, former editor of La Femme, The Herald women’s supplement, said she remembered Cheetham with great fondness.

“He was an unparalleled motor journalist and was intellectually very sharp.

“He had a curiosity about things and often talked about his daughter, Tracy, and her work in the Karoo with radio telescopes.

“He was tech-savvy and was one of the first of us journos who got himself an iPad and started working on it.

“Bobby also had a very naughty sense of humour.”

Commenting online, Gregory Gerber said he had always valued the interest “Gentleman Bobby” had shown in Gerber’s collection of old Volkswagens.

“You will be missed.”

Sandi Krige said Cheetham epitomised the best of journalism in the Eastern Cape.

“I’m remembering the golden days of newspapers spent in the corridors of EP Newspapers.”

Tracy said on Monday that Cheetham had been an exceptional father.

“He had so much love and care for his family and colleagues.

“He was a gentle giant. He lived by very strong principles.

“He is going to be sorely missed but we know he’s resting in peace now with my mom.”

Cheetham leaves behind Clive and Tracy, Clive’s wife Nicky, and grandchildren James and Camryn.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald