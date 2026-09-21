Wife claims self-defence after farmer shot dead

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A farmer’s wife, accused of murdering her husband by shooting him with a .38 Special revolver, told the court on Monday that she had acted in self-defence.

Though murder accused Natasha van Eck, 57, did not deny the shooting incident, she claimed that she was protecting herself from her husband who allegedly had a temper.

During her trial in the Kariega regional court on Monday, Van Eck was subjected to intense cross-examination from the state.

Her husband, Gideon, was shot dead at their Bakenkop Farm in the Kariega area in November 2022.

Kariega farmer Gideon van Eck was shot dead in November 2022 (SUPPLIED)

The 60-year-old’s body was found in the doorway to the couple’s bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

At the time, police said it was believed the couple had been embroiled in an argument that night.

Van Eck was arrested shortly after the incident, on November 13 2022 and appeared in court.

However, she was released from custody pending further investigation and a decision from the senior public prosecutor.

After obtaining more witness statements, the matter was placed back on the court roll in October 2023.

Van Eck was then summoned to appear in court.

On Monday, she was accompanied to court by her son-in-law.

According to the charge sheet, Van Eck allegedly unlawfully and intentionally killed her husband by shooting him with a .38 Special revolver.

The state alleges that the murder was premeditated.

The focus of Monday’s cross-examination was on the kind of person the deceased was — and his relationship with his wife and their children.

Van Eck described their 36-year marriage as having been filled with both good and bad times.

She said the happier periods were filled with love, peace and joy.

She also recalled the birth of their first son as a particularly happy time, saying her husband was excited about becoming a father and had even built a cot and chair for their child.

“We had so much love for each other,” she said.

“We enjoyed each other so much.

“We would sometimes go away on trips, just the two of us.

“Sometimes the children would join us as well.

“I was very young when I fell pregnant with my first son.

“My husband was also so happy to have a son.”

But the good times were marred by “anger episodes”, Van Eck claimed.

She went on to describe Gideon as an “angry man who had a temper” and experienced what she referred to as “anger episodes”.

She said at one point he took his temper out on the cot and chair he had built for their son, breaking both pieces of furniture out of anger and frustration.

The relationship between the deceased and his eldest son became a key focus of the cross-examination after Van Eck testified that he had allegedly wanted nothing to do with him after the boy was diagnosed with a mental health condition at the age of five.

Van Eck became emotional while detailing her son’s struggles, including his difficulties at school and subsequent behavioural problems.

She said her son was difficult to control at times and that his smoking had become a major concern for the family.

“My son became a chain smoker and it was very difficult for us as a family.

“It was even more difficult because my husband was also a smoker.

“My husband always said that he hated the fact that [our son] smoked so much because he was scared that he was going to smoke himself to death.

“I always found that to be hypocritical because he [Gideon] was a smoker too, just like his son.

“Through the years, he was also [allegedly] physically abusive towards our son.”

The court also heard about tensions between the deceased and his daughter, which intensified after she got married and moved onto the farm with her husband.

“[Our daughter] always supported her husband during disagreements with the deceased over how things should be done on the farm,” she said.

The daughter and her husband eventually moved from the farm.

“Things eventually got so bad that she blocked us on WhatsApp and kept us away from the grandkids.

“That was painful.

“Having your grandchildren taken away from you feels like death.

“At one point, my husband was communicating with my granddaughter on her phone, and he would let me say hi to her, behind her mother’s back.”

The relationship between the father and daughter allegedly eventually became so strained that protection orders were obtained involving the deceased, the daughter and her husband.

Van Eck became too emotional to continue testifying during Monday’s proceedings, prompting the magistrate to adjourn the matter for the day.

Her cross-examination is expected to continue on Tuesday.

She is out on a warning.

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