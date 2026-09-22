Murder trial exposes 36-year marriage’s ‘troubled past’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kariega farmer Gideon van Eck was shot dead in November 2022, allegedly by his wife

The troubled marriage between murder accused Natasha van Eck and her husband, Gideon, came under further scrutiny on Tuesday, when details of divorce proceedings, protection orders and allegations of abuse during the couple’s 36 years of wedlock were laid bare.

Van Eck, 57, is on trial in the Kariega regional court for allegedly murdering her husband, who was shot dead at their Bakenkop Farm just outside the town almost four years ago.

The 60-year-old’s body was found in the doorway to the couple’s bedroom with a gunshot wound to the head.

Van Eck was arrested shortly after the incident, on November 13 2022, and appeared in court.

However, she was released from custody pending further investigation and a decision by the senior public prosecutor.

After obtaining more witness statements, the matter was placed back on the court roll in October 2023.

Van Eck was then summoned to appear in court.

She has admitted to shooting her husband with a .38 Special revolver but maintains that she acted in self-defence.

Much of Tuesday’s cross-examination from the state focused on the nature of the couple’s relationship, with Van Eck maintaining that Gideon was a controlling man with a temper.

The court further heard that Van Eck had obtained protection orders against her husband on three occasions during their marriage — in 1997, 2019 and 2022.

Van Eck said divorce proceedings had first been initiated in 1997 and again in 2021, with the couple once again in the process of divorcing when Gideon was killed.

She further testified about developing feelings for one of Gideon’s non-blood relatives.

“I told Gideon about this, and he wanted to know if anything further had happened between us. I told him that nothing happened,” Van Eck said.

“Gideon and I eventually called off the divorce and gave our marriage another chance.”

The 2019 protection order was then withdrawn.

Despite the reconciliation, Van Eck told the court that their relationship remained “troubled”.

Citing allegations, she said: “Someone who loves you doesn’t urinate on your bed, or use toothpaste to write the word p**s on the bed.

“He doesn’t cut up your slippers or try to break down the door.”

Van Eck told the court that Gideon had once left her on the farm and allegedly told workers to rape her.

The state questioned Van Eck on why she had not made some of these allegations in previous statements or during earlier opportunities to give evidence.

She responded that she had not deliberately concealed the information but that the pressure of being on the stand could cause her to forget details and “make her mind go blank”.

Asked directly whether she had loved her husband, Van Eck said that she did.

However, asked if she believed Gideon had loved her, she responded: “I did not feel that way.”

The case was postponed to February for further evidence.

Van Eck is out on warning.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald